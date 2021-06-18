Knights Land Commitment from Georgia Prep Standout Tyler Griffin

UCF has placed an emphasis on recruiting top prospects from Georgia, and today was the beginning of the fruits of its labor. Landing 6’4 ½”, 200-pound wide receiver Tyler Griffin. He’s not your typical football recruit.

Within an article from earlier this week, you can read about his exploits via his Head Football Coach Jared Zito, Griffin is a jumping jack on the basketball court as well as a high flyer in the back of the end zone.

The Knights really wanted to land Griffin, and that’s exactly what happened. The Brooklet (Ga.) Southeast Bulloch prep talent is one that UCF worked hard to land. Earlier this week, Inside The Knights heard from multiple sources that Griffin was a likely commitment, but actually pulling the trigger is a big win for UCF.

Adding Griffin’s play-making skills with UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and the various ways he likes to get his skill position players the football is going to be fun to watch. There’s another bonus with Griffin.

Despite his speed and shiftiness (see story above), Griffin is a big receiver. There are few athletes truly like him. This is the type of young man that can help to change UCF’s offense and make it more than just about speed; Griffin provides power.

Whether it is a jump ball in the back of the end zone, running over a smaller defensive back, or simply boxing out a defender to catch a contested pass, Griffin uses his body quite well. Here’s another way to approach Griffin’s commitment to UCF.

He’s the type of physical talent that can come in and immediately compete for playing time. He will push the older players just with his sheer athleticism, not to mention his football IQ. His talent today is only the tip of the iceberg with Griffin.

He’s a unique player that’s always the focus of the opposing defense, but he still manages to make plays. He provides the speed to outrun defenders in the open field, and Griffin provides the juke moves and power to make plays in confined space.

Griffin even played running back for Southeast Bulloch last fall. He’s a natural athlete, and he’s quite the versatile football player, too. Within Coach Malzahn’s offense, that versatility is sure to pay dividends sooner than later.

Inside The Knights will do a full video breakdown regarding Griffin tomorrow. He’s a fun player to watch play football or basketball.

