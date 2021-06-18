Cameron Watts Discusses His UCF Camp Experience and His Offer from the Knights

UCF football utilized its high school football camp to evaluate several top prospects. Cameron Watts is one of the players that performed well enough to earn an offer from the Knights.

When UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn took over in Orlando, he inherited a roster with many really good athletes, but the goal is to win a national title. There’s still work to be done with building the UCF football roster.

One of the most important goals is to find as many quality defensive backs as possible. One way to accomplish this goal is watch cornerbacks compete during UCF’s prep football camps held right on UCF’s campus.

Just over a week ago, a class of 2023 prospect, Cameron Watts, came down to UCF from Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek to compete for a scholarship, and compete he did, earning an offer.

If you like speed, this is a young man that will provide it. Further, he displayed the natural speed and overall athleticism to stop quickly, change direction, and accelerate once again.

That’s just one of many traits that a cornerback needs to possess to be successful at college football’s Division I level. Watts agreed to an interview and discussed his time at UCF and his recruitment overall.

What is your current height and weight?

“My current height and and weight is 5’8”, (and) 160(-pounds),” Watts said.

What was your weight last year, and what was your height last year, during the football season?

“Last year, I was...I think I was 5’7”, 137(-pounds).”

So, you’ve put on a lot of weight then in the last year. Really, the last eight months?

“Yeah.”

What stood out to you about the UCF camp?

“Just the level of competition is that I could see myself there. You know what I’m saying? It’s just that I love the game of football. I love to compete.”

Anything about the coaching, anything about the drills that you thought were unexpected that you enjoyed?

“Just the excitement of like, this one time there was a tie. The excitement of the players and coaches.”

As far as the coaches themselves, which people were recruiting you after the event?

“Uh, (Defensive Coordinator and Linebackers) Coach (Travis) Williams and (Graduate Assistant Coach Darion) Monroe.”

Did you have much contact with UCF prior to coming down to the camp?

“Yes sir.”

How long have they been recruiting you?

“About like two weeks. Yeah, about like two weeks.”

Which schools do you have an offer from?

“Akron and UCF.”

What other institutions are starting to recruit you?

“I went to Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky, UTEP, UMass, Georgia Tech.”

What about the rest of this summer, are you going anywhere else for unofficial visits?

“I’m done for the summer with camps.”

What about visits this fall?

“I got to go back to (Georgia) Tech, UCF, and Akron.”

Final Thoughts

UCF football is recruiting prospects by making their own evaluations. Watch a prospect to determine his skills right before the coaching staff’s eyes. Players like Watts represent a great example of how a college program builds itself into a national power. The current UCF model is reminiscent of several college football programs from the past that went from obscurity to the national spotlight.

By building the roster with prospects like Watts, from an area the current UCF coaching staff already knows well in Atlanta, the Knights can quickly assimilate the information to determine which prospects should be offered and brought to Orlando and play for UCF.

As for cornerbacks in particular, Watts is the type of prospect that ends up receiving numerous offers. His skills were blatant during the UCF camp and that’s why he was offered a scholarship. He earned it.

Moving forward, Inside The Knights will keep track of prospects like Watts and update his recruitment.

