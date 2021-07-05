Interview with UCF Football Prospect Tyrus Washington

Tyrus Washington gave the latest to Inside The Knights prior to his decision this upcoming Wednesday.

The Knights are one of the three schools awaiting the decision of one of the most athletic tight ends in the country, Tyrus Washington. He took the time to provide the latest with his recruitment. Washington is set to decide on Wednesday, July 7th, and will pick between Arkansas, Cincinnati and UCF.

Tyrus Washington, Tight End, 6’4”, 234-pounds, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

What position is Lee County going to use you this fall? Are they going to move you around?

“Oh yeah, tight end, wide receiver, all that,” Washington replied with confidence.

Any particular reason you picked July 7th for your announcement?

“Family decision.”

Nobody’s birthday or anything like that?

“No sir.”

Give me a comparison of UCF and Cincinnati. Whatever school you want to talk about first, fire away.

“Uh, UCF is just like a family atmosphere, it’s fun, and you’re in Orlando. So, it doesn’t get much better than that.

“Cincinnati, you’re right there near the city, but the campus is like 10 minutes out (of the city). So it’s not all crowded up in the city and stuff. It’s tight end U, too.

“And Arkansas, it’s tight end U. too. Plus (Head) Coach (Sam) Pittman, I like him a lot, too.”

Who would you say recruited you the hardest to this point?

“Probably Cincinnati.”

Any particular reason that you feel that way?

“They were my first offer, and they have been with me since the beginning.”

When did Cincinnati offer you, sophomore or junior year?

“Sophomore.”

What about the situation with UCF? Were they recruiting you when some of those coaches were at Auburn?

“No, when Gus got there (UCF) that’s when they started recruiting me.”

Is UCF Tight End Coach Brian Blackmon the main guy that’s recruiting you?

“Yes.”

Where do you think you can play the earliest?

“All of them.”

Washington is close to making his college decision. We will all know his decision on Wednesday. Stay tuned to Inside The Knights for more recruiting coverage of Washington and other top UCF football prospects.

