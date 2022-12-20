Knights land Florida Defensive Line Prospect

It was great news earlier this week when big-time defensive tackle commitment John Walker announced he was sticking with UCF and spurning Florida. The Knights just added to their defensive line haul with another talented prospect today.

Coming from Palmetto (Fla.) High School just north of Bradenton, Andrew Rumph has decided to sign with UCF. With Rumph now in the fold, that's commitment No. 11 within the class of 2023 for Gus Malzahn and his Knights.

Rumph had several Power 5 offers to his credit before choosing UCF. Some of them included Maryland, Kentucky, Miami, Iowa State and Indiana.

The 6-foot-4 and 285-pound defensive lineman has steadily developed into a top-notch playmaker in the trenches. His senior film showed a player that can penetrate and make plays in the backfield. It did not matter if he went towards the middle of the offensive line or stayed towards the perimeter, Rumph created negative plays.

He has the frame to play defensive tackle. In the past, however, Rumph played on the edge as a defensive end. Because UCF has now switched to Addison Williams as its defensive coordinator, it will be interesting to see how the Knights operate up front.

Rumph would fit in nicely as a strong side defensive end within a three-man line defense like the 3-3-5, and he’s suited to play defensive tackle in a four-man line within the 4-2-5 defense.

Regardless of the defensive formation or call, UCF now has two big and athletic defensive line recruits that can be used in a multitude of ways.

