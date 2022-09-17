UCF DT Commitment John Walker is the Real Deal

There just are not many prospects quite like John Walker. That’s why UCF fans should be happy he made his pledge to join head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights' 2023 commitment list.

Seeing him play live during Friday night’s prep football action between Walker’s Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola team playing at Lakeland (Fla.) High School further identified just how good he is.

For one, it’s the size that Walker is working with. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Walker is a massive player. He’s also one that is very nimble.

Seeing him against Lakeland’s talented skill players places the overall skills into perspective. One play in particular stands out.

Just a basic power run off tackle. The play was designed to move away from the side Walker was lined up against. The football is snapped, the running back runs to his right as designed. Walker’s response changed a possible big play.

When the Lakeland running back saw a small crease in the line, he cut it back up. He should have. The hole was there. Not for long.

Wham! Walker had already disengaged from his blocker and had headed full steam parallel to the line of scrimmage.

Walker stoned the running back at the line for no gain. Now, against many teams, that play gets to the second level and the running back has a shot to break loose for a big gain or even a touchdown. That’s why UCF ardently went after Walker. He makes plays that cannot be taught.

Later in the game it was a goal line situation. While the overall play was nullified by a false start on the offense, just watch big No. 55 in this video. Not many 305-pound prospects fire off like this.

Just like the play he made down the line of scrimmage, as well as firing off the ball on the goal line, Walker goes hard to make big plays. He's deserving of praise and he did so last evening.

Last night’s contest had a plethora of media members that cover recruiting. Each one that mentioned Walker had nothing but positive comments about Walker's play. UCF is gaining a big-time defensive tackle with Walker.

