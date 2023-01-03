Watch John Walker: Under Armour All-American Game

The defensive line talent at UCF has been the rise over the past few seasons, and adding defensive tackle John Walker to the 2023 recruiting class continued that improvement.

He’s going to be playing in the Under Armour All-American Game today at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN. Any UCF fans that wanted a sneak peek at what all the hype about this young man has been, here’s a chance to witness him live.

He will be going up against talented players from across the United States. This event will be a chance for Walker to truly show his overall talents. He will be wearing No. 55. He’s been active during the practices leading up to the game.

Inside The Knights will have an analysis of Walker’s performance over the next few days, breaking down different aspects of his game.

