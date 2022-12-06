Skip to main content

UCF Loses Recruit

Knights lose offensive tackle prospect.

Some recruiting obstacles are hard to overcome. Case and point, keeping a commitment from an out of state player that also happens to live in the state as the defending national champions.

The Georgia Bulldogs now hold the commitment of Jamal Meriweather, a former UCF Knights commitment from Brunswick (Ga.) High School.

A great evaluation and offer by the Knights coaching staff, the opportunity to play for the in-state program was too much for Meriweather to turn away.

The 6-foot-7 and 285-pound Meriweather is projected to play offensive tackle at the college level.

UCF now has just one offensive line commitment in its recruiting class. That prospect would be Johnathan Cline from Cartersville (Ga.) High School. 

In total, the Knights now have 11 verbal commitments for the 2023 recruiting class. 

