Knights Gain Signature of Keyon Cox

The best days are ahead for UCF Knights offensive tackle recruit Keyon Cox. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds as a junior, he was showing signs of becoming a Power 5 player from an athletic standpoint, but he was a long way from being a true offensive lineman at that level.

What a difference a year makes.

A year later, and now at 275 pounds, Cox is molding himself into a future Big 12 offensive tackle for the UCF Knights. That’s why today is a special day with him going ahead faxing his letter of intent to the UCF football office.

Cox is going to be attending UCF, but that’s not something that’s been over with for a long time. He only made his public verbal commitment yesterday. Now, head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights possess a future left tackle from Phenix City (Ala.) Central on their roster.

Cox is a player with a tremendous amount of athleticism. It’s going to be fun to watch this young man grow into his frame and one day be protecting the blindside of the UCF quarterback.

