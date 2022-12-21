Skip to main content

Knights Gain Signature of Keyon Cox

The UCF Knights signed Keyon Cox.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The best days are ahead for UCF Knights offensive tackle recruit Keyon Cox. At 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds as a junior, he was showing signs of becoming a Power 5 player from an athletic standpoint, but he was a long way from being a true offensive lineman at that level.

What a difference a year makes.

A year later, and now at 275 pounds, Cox is molding himself into a future Big 12 offensive tackle for the UCF Knights. That’s why today is a special day with him going ahead faxing his letter of intent to the UCF football office.

Cox is going to be attending UCF, but that’s not something that’s been over with for a long time. He only made his public verbal commitment yesterday. Now, head coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights possess a future left tackle from Phenix City (Ala.) Central on their roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Andrew Rumph UCF Knights

In-State DL Signs Letter of Intent with UCF

UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House

Jason Duclona Signs with UCF

Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023

Former FSU Commitment Signs with UCF

Cox is a player with a tremendous amount of athleticism. It’s going to be fun to watch this young man grow into his frame and one day be protecting the blindside of the UCF quarterback.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Andrew Rumph UCF Knights
Football Recruiting

In-State DL Signs Letter of Intent with UCF

By Brian Smith
UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
Football Recruiting

Jason Duclona Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023
Football Recruiting

Former FSU Commitment Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Troy Ford, Jr. Linebacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School 2023 UCF
Football Recruiting

Troy Ford Signs with UCF Knights

By Brian Smith
Cartersville (Ga.) High School - 2023
Football Recruiting

Knights Signed ‘Old School’ OL Johnathan Cline

By Brian Smith
Eustis (Fla.) High School -2023 UCF signee
Football Recruiting

Tyree Patterson Makes it Official, Signs with UCF

By Brian Smith
Cardinal Gibbons - UCF Knights commitment
Football Recruiting

UCF signed Quarterback Dylan Rizk

By Brian Smith
UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

Kaven Call Has Signed with UCF

By Brian Smith