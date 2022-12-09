UCF National Signing Day Profile: TE Randy Pittman

One of the bigger needs within UCF’s 2023 recruiting class would be finding a versatile tight end. The following player certainly has many of those traits and will bring them to the UCF campus.

Randy Pittman

Size: 6-1, 230

Position: tight end/H-back

High School: Panama City (Fla.) Mosley

Assets

Natural power allows Pittman to hammer defenders when he does or does not have the football. Good lead blocker from the H-back position, also called playing in the hip of the offensive tackle.

Catches the football away from his body and quickly becomes a runner afterwards. Pittman’s low center of gravity and natural lean allow him to also run over defenders like an old school fullback; it’s just that this big-bodied runner has moves and a stiff arm that add many yards after contact.

Area to Improve

Taking better angles to a defender he’s attempting to block. Pittman sometimes lunges at a player instead of blocking with a good base and powering through his hips. Looks for too many big hits as a blocker.

Position Flexibility

He knows what it is like to line up as a traditional tight end, H-back, or even as a wide receiver. That’s going to allow Pittman a chance to hit the field much quicker than most college tight ends.

Senior Film Notes

Consistently shows the ability to play with power, no matter where Pittman lines up or if he has the football.

Impressive with his ability to sidestep defenders. That really stands out for a player that’s 230 pounds.

