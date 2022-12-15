UCF Knights Recruiting Predictions for National Signing Day

This is going to be short and sweet. It’s all about projections. Here are a few predictions on recruiting down the home stretch for the UCF Knights.

Keep in mind, head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff are consistently looking for fits. Who knows, perhaps there is a prospect out there that is a fit and the Knights will surprise everyone with a National Signing Day flip in addition to the primary prospects that end up at UCF.

First up, UCF continues to be a prime option for quarterback Malachi Singleton. He’s an expected visitor to come to Orlando this weekend. Singleton is a big-time signal caller from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb.

While listed as an Arkansas commitment, there’s no real reason to believe he’s going to sign there. He’s been communicating with UCF for a long time and took an unofficial visit to UCF for a game this season.

The Knights are trending with his recruitment, that's easy to see. Inside The Knights expects him to play his college football for the Knights. Just too many indicators pointing towards the Sunshine State.

If that’s the case, UCF should also hold an extremely good chance of signing one of the best pure wide receivers in the country, Cayden “Honeycomb” Lee. He’s a close friend with Singleton and also holds the Knights in high regard.

Obviously, with Malzahn making his in-home visit this week, the Knights are trying to close out Lee’s recruitment. It’s been a long recruitment with numerous SEC and ACC programs trying to get him. Ole Miss is likely the top competition, but Lee is keeping his situation close to the vest. We’ll all know soon enough if the Knights can land this impact wide receiver from the northside of Atlanta. Inside The Knights is also high on the Knights signing Lee, much like his buddy Singleton.

After that, many people are asking about defensive tackle John Walker, a UCF commitment from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola. Even so, he is a frequent visitor to Gainesville to see the University of Florida program. That being the case, a good friend with insight into what’s going on at UF believes Walker will sign with UCF. That’s the same as what Inside The Knights is hearing, too. That’s excellent news for the Knights.

There are a few more prospects, some committed to other programs, that could also sign with the Knights. Those situations are far more fluid. Just know that the Knights are likely to flip at least one player down the stretch.

Overall, the approach to keep as many local players home as possible is a smart way to recruit, and the UCF coaching staff is also still keeping tabs on areas they are familiar with like Atlanta.

Hard to beat signing top talent from Florida and Georgia. As always, recruiting is sure to bring a surprise of one kind or another. Everyone will know in six days.

