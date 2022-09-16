Prospect Film Review: 2025 Top RB Taevion Swint

There are numerous young prospects emerging during the 2022 high school football season. Some have already started to catch the attention of major college football programs.

One of those young men would be running back Taevion Swint. He’s already tearing it up as evidenced by four total touchdowns versus Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, one of the best programs in all of Florida. Swint has unique skills for someone that’s only a sophomore in high school.

He makes the first man miss with a variety of moves. That’s arguably his No. 1 attribute. When it’s time to hit the jets and go to the perimeter, he’s able to surpass defenders that actually have an angle on him. Finally, he can lower his shoulder and power past a defender.

As this young running back gains size and strength, he’s going to become more and more dangerous. Oh, he’s also a talented receiver, just so everyone knows. With all of his skills, he's been able to make it to a few college football programs for game day visits already. Florida would be one of those, and UCF, shown below, would be another.

Some of his offers include UCF, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Louisville, West Virginia, Texas, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, and USF.

Here’s a film review of Swint with his actual video being played.

2023 UCF Commitment List

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram