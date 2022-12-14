Skip to main content

Knights Rounding Up 'Orlando Area Talent'

UCF football started building its program by signing prep and Transfer Portal players from Orlando.
When UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn came to Orlando, he made it clear that he wanted to sign the best players from the greater Central Florida region. In fact, he constantly made the statement to those of us in the media, as well as announcing it through social media, television and radio.

“The State of Orlando” was the moniker. It’s continued to be used.

To the man’s credit, along with everyone inside the UCF football offices helping with the effort, he’s done precisely that. The following is a look at some of the key players he’s been able to sign from the high school ranks that come from Orlando, as well as bringing back other players that played prep football in or near Orlando as well.

It’s quite a collection of talented football players.

There are five prep players from the 2022 recruiting class for the Knights that come from Orlando or a surrounding suburb.

(position - high school)

Colton Boomer (K - Lake Mary), Ja’Cari Henderson (CB - Seminole), Demari Henderson (S - Seminole), Kam Moore (LB - Seminole), and Nikai Martinez (CB - Apopka).

If it were not for Ja’Cari H. getting banged up early in the season, all five of the above players would have made immediate impacts for the Knights. The other four certainly did.

There’s also the 2023 talent that will sign with the Knights from the Orlando area, like John Walker (DT - Osceola), Andrew Harris (LB - Lake Brantley), Michael Harris (LB - Lake Brantley), Braeden Marshall (CB - Lake Mary), Kaven Call (DE - Apopka), and Grant Reddick (K - Boone).

In sum, that’s 11 high school players on this list, and there are probably more coming on National Signing Day this Dec. 21, one week from today. The 2023 group might even have higher accolades than the prior class. It’s a good trend for the Knights.

Looking at the Transfer Portal, it’s been a similar pattern of success.

In 2021, there was Jarvis Ware (CB - Wekiva - Missouri), and RJ Harvey (RB - Edgewater - Virginia).

In 2022, it was Ryan Swoboda (OT - Windermere Prep - Virginia).

Finally, 2023 has just begun but there’s already Timmy McClain (QB - Seminole - USF) and Christian Leary (WR - Edgewater - Alabama). Overall, that’s five transfers back to the Knights with more to come.

Additionally, there have been concerted efforts to recruit Polk County (Lakeland area – it’s loaded with talent and UCF recruits it hard), as well as Tampa, the Space Coast and even a little north with Ocala and that general North Central section of Florida. That’s where 2022 wide receiver recruit Quan Lee came from – Ocala – and the Knights would love to continue making inroads there as well.

So, Malzahn has kept his promise and looks to add more talent from the local high schools, whether or not they come directly to UCF or go to another college first. It’s a great situation as the UCF football program gets ready to ascend upon the Big 12 ranks.

The UCF football program has gotten better, and it’s done so with a lot of homegrown talent.

2022 UCF Football Roster

