September 11, 2021
Here We Go Again, Another Lightning Delay at the Bounce House

Much like last Week’s game versus Boise State, the kickoff for the Bethune-Cookman game is now being delayed.
Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

ORLANDO - Mother Nature does not lose battles. She has once again decided that it’s time for lightning, and that lightning has been reported within an eight mile radius of the Bounce House. For each lightning strike, it’s a 30 minute delay. It’s a similar theme as last week, unfortunately.

Despite an expected 7 p.m. start for Boise State and UCF, the game was not able to get underway until roughly 10 p.m. Hopefully tonight’s weather delay will not last as long. Inside The Knights will be posting updates based on the information received in the press box via Twitter: UCF_FanNation.

