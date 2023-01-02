Grier Backs Off UCF Commitment

When former USF linebacker Antonio Grier, Jr. made the decision to join UCF, it was surprising just because the two schools are big rivals. That aside, he has shown to be a darn good football player that produced 92 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions during the 2021 college football season for the Bulls.

He played in four games during the 2022 season, allowing him to preserve a year of eligibility before entering the Transfer Portal. He decided on UCF, but there’s more.

Former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams was a part of that decision. He’s now at the University of Arkansas. As it has been so often the case, Grier wanted to play for a specific coach, or so it seemed based on the following Twitter post:

It’s interesting that Grier could still end up at UCF, but yet wanted to at least explore his options before coming to Orlando and being a Knight. This does provide time for head coach Gus Malzahn, defensive coordinator Addison Williams, and the entire UCF staff, to make a pitch to Grier.

No matter where he decides to go to school, everyone will know on Jan. 7 when Grier announces his transfer plans.

