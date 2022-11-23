War on I-4: USF Offensive Players to Watch vs UCF

With the USF Bulls not having the services of quarterback Gerry Bohanon due to a shoulder injury, the onus to produce big plays against the UCF Knights is changing. USF might actually be heading in a good direction on offense.

The Bulls are 1-10 and many might not think there’s a chance for them to knock off the 8-3 Knights. That's not true. Head coach Gus Malzahn often discusses how it's imperative for UCF players to give their full attention to the next opponent. He's right.

The following three players provide at least an outside shot for USF pulling off the upset of UCF, with the first player being profiled being one that's just now beginning to gain exposure.

Byrum Brown, Quarterback

Here’s your chance young man. After starting for USF during its 48-42 loss to Tulsa in the last game, it’s clear that Brown has the talent to be a major contributor against UCF. He went 21-25 for 240 yards and three touchdowns versus Tulsa. That’s a true freshman’s statistics, making his first start.

His 84% accuracy is an indicator that he can hurt the Knights through the air. Nothing consistently beats an accurate pass. UCF must make sure not to take Brown lightly when he’s throwing the football. He’s also mobile.

Brown ran 12 times for 76 yards and a score. A true dual-threat signal caller, Brown and his 6-foot-3 and 205-pound frame can and likely will cause UCF issues. The key for the Knights is making him stay in the pocket and make throws from there. If he reaches the perimeter after breaking containment, that’s a recipe for disaster for UCF.

Sean Atkins, Wide Receiver

With the status of USF’s leading receiver, Xavier Weaver, not truly known after he missed the last game, Atkins must be the player that defenders for the Knights watch out for, at least for now. Sure, Weaver could play after missing the Tulsa game. Even if Weaver does in fact take to the gridiron against UCF, Atkins deserves credit and needs to be acknowledged.

He is coming off a game with nine catches for 115 yards, a 12.8 average, and a score. Brown is likely to be looking towards Atkins during third down situations, and that’s crucial for UCF to try and stop or at least slow down.

Atkins is that sure-handed and shifty receiver that can take a short pass and turn it into a long gain. Because of that, the Knights will also need to tackle well in space against Atkins. A rivalry game like this can shift in momentum if Atkins is able to have a special play where he fends off UCF tacklers and goes for a score.

Brian Battie, Running Back

Think about how hard it must be for Battie to now be at 1,042 yards rushing, a 6.6 average, and seven touchdowns. USF’s passing attack does not scare teams (at least before Brown took over). Still, he's already surpassed the century mark in rushing.

The 5-foot-8 and 165-pound Battie is similar to UCF’s Johnny Richardson. Give him a sliver of room to run through and there he goes! He will produce plays where there's lost yardage. Then, suddenly, during the next play he hits the crease and it’s 20 yards for a first down and ten.

With Brown now possessing a game under his belt so that he's even more comfortable than before, it’s imperative that UCF do everything in its power to slow down Battie. That way USF is more likely to become a one-dimensional passing offense.

Otherwise, Brown has the ability to use play-action passing and an open playbook because Battie is gashing the Knights on the ground. At that point, this War on I-4 could go down to the wire just like in 2021, an eventual 17-13 victory that needed a last-play goal line stand.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram