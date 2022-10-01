Former UCF Knight Matthew Wright Joins Kansas City Chiefs

With longtime starter Harrison Butker questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, former UCF Knights kicker Matthew Wright has a good chance of making his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Buccaneers.

Wright has appeared in 17 games in the NFL, three with the Pittsburgh Steelers and 14 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is currently 25-28 on field goals and 20-22 on extra-point attempts.

His biggest moment in his brief NFL career came last season with the Jaguars when they played in London versus the Miami Dolphins. He went 3-3 on field goals, including a career-best 54-yarder and a 53-yard walk off game-winning score. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance.

Coming into the 7:20 p.m. Sunday night matchup on NBC Sports, the Chiefs are 2-1 and so are the Buccaneers. This is a game that could certainly come down to a field goal, so Wright’s services could be called upon during a pivotal point in the contest.

As a Knight, Wright holds the record for most points in a career with 375 and most field goals made with 55. He also has the most successful PATs with 212, including 153 in a row. His 77.4% made field goals is tied for most in program history.

Wright is a two-time Second-Team All-AAC member. He also received the Order of Pegasus Award, the most prestigious honor at UCF.

