    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Isaiah Bowser

    It's Game Day for the War on I-4: USF at UCF

    All the game day information for the War on I-4 right here!
    Author:

    ORLANDO - The game everyone waits for is here. The Bulls head to Orlando to take on the Knights in the annual War on I-4.

    Here are a few questions to ponder leading into this game.

    **What’s the mindset for the Bulls after losing four games in a row?

    **With four consecutive games without throwing an interception, has freshman quarterback Mikey Keene turned the corner for the Knights?

    **Will UCF’s pass rush be able to consistently get after USF signal caller Timmy McClain without blitzing?

    **Will UCF running back Isaiah Bowser be able to play today after attempting to rehabilitate his ankle?

    Here’s today’s game day information:

    Location: Bounce House

    Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

    Television: ESPN

    Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

    Beyond the game prediction article, information about the matchups between USF and UCF, as well as college football news and recruiting news follows:

    Read More

    Game Prediction

    War on I-4 Game Prediction: USF at UCF

    War on I-4 News

    UCF Players and Coaches Talk The Inside 'Scoop' on their Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes

    UCF Offensive Trends, Thoughts on Injuries, Heading into the War on I-4

    Key USF Defensive Players to Watch

    A UCF Student’s Perspective of The War on I-4

    Video Clips and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Press Conference

    Getting to Know the USF Bulls' Offensive Weapons

    Defending Timmy McClain's Versatile Skills Key to UCF Defeating USF

    College Football News

    Cincinnati’s Case for the College Football Playoff

    Ole Miss and Mississippi State Playmakers Take Center Stage in the Egg Bowl

    For College Football Coaching Hires, Here's a History Lesson for LSU, Florida and Southern California Fans

    Recruiting News

    Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

    Will UCF be Recruiting Florida's Orlando Commitments?

