Video Clips and Commentary from Gus Malzahn's Press Conference

ORLANDO - UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn appears to be getting around well considering he’s still on crutches. He’s also quite happy to be a part of a college football rivalry between USF and UCF, among several topics,

Let’s start off with Coach Malzahn answering several questions about being a par of a rivalry week. Here’s a combined video reel of each answer he provides.

With the firings of Head Coaches Clay Helton at Southern California, Jimmy Lake at Washington, Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech, Ed Orgerson at LSU, Dan Mullen at Florida, and Gary Patterson at TCU among others, there’s been a coaching carousel that’s just continuing to churn. Coach Malzahn chimed in about today’s standards for big-time college football head coaches.

Coach Malzahn also went into discussion regarding how fun it is to play in front of the UCF home crowd, and to just be a part of the chance to compete.

The injury status of running back Isaiah Bowser was a part of the discussion for Coach Malzahn.

Coach Malzahn has continuously been discussing how important recruiting will be to help build the UCF Football program. He provides a glimpse of what he sees for the future of the Knights.

During this holiday season, there are many reasons to be thankful. Coach Malzahn defines what he appreciates about his blessings.

To that end, here’s a tribute to the senior class of UCF Football players.

