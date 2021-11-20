Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

ORLANDO - Here’s a beginning look at the UCF 2022 recruiting class, with three commitments having their senior film reviewed and profiled thus far. Each link goes to the player’s full profile, including size, background, position, evaluation, and video link.

Several members of the UCF recruiting class are still playing in the high school football playoffs, so there will be updates on specific players at different times, and even possible multiple updates on a player at Inside The Knights.

For instance, even with a TJ Bullard profile already included below, there's a chance for more information to be added as his Berkeley Prep team is still undefeated and advancing within the 3A Florida state playoff bracket. When additional information is added to a player's profile, it will be posted here and shared on the Inside The Knights' social media feeds for Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

As we move closer to the Dec. 15 national signing day, links for profiles and film for this article will be added until every member of the UCF recruiting class is included. The class of 2022 will be one of the best recruiting classes in UCF history, so come and take a look at all the talent that the Knights will be bringing to Orlando!

Offensive Line

Caden Kitler, IOL

Linebacker

TJ Bullard

Cornerback

Nikai Martinez

