Gameday Information: UCF at Tulane Round II

Here’s the gameday information for the UCF Knights fan needs to know about the upcoming game at the Tulane Green Wave for the American Athletic Conference Championship.

Series History

On Nov. 12, UCF went on the road and defeated Tulane 38-31. That was the twelfth time the two schools had met, with UCF having gone 10-2. The series began in 2001, a 36-29 victory, once again at Tulane.

The Knights have never lost to the Green Wave at home, and are 4-2 on the road. The only two times UCF lost to Tulane, actually stemmed from 2006 and 2015 road losses. Since 2015, the Knights have won five consecutive matchups with the Green Wave.

Offensive Scoring (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 34.9 points per game (23).

Tulane: 34.4 points per game (26).

Scoring Defense

UCF: 21.3 points allowed per game (31).

Tulane: 19.8 points allowed per game (18).

Turnover Margin

UCF: 14 turnovers gained and 19 lost, which totals minus-five on the season (103).

Tulane: 19 turnovers gained and 11 lost, which totals plus-eight on the season (21).

Gameday

Saturday, Dec. 3

Location: Yulman Stadium

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ABC

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, Tulane -3.5 over UCF.

The over/under point spread is 56.5.

Money line has UCF (-118), and Tulane (-110).

AccuWeather Forecast

Pleasantly warm with clouds and sun.

High temperature: 79 degrees.

Real Feel High: 81 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: degrees.

Max UV index: two.

Average Wind: SE at 8 miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 14 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 21%.

Average Cloud Cover: 72%.

Sunset: 5:00 p.m. CST.

Game-Related Articles and Information

