Getting to know UCF Track and Field All-American Rayniah Jones

UCF sprinter and All-American Rayniah Jones is flying by you, me and everyone else. Get to know UCF's newest superstar.

To begin, this football-centric journalist did not yet cover a track meet. It’s definitely now on the list, however, as Rayniah Jones is establishing herself as one of the biggest names at UCF, regardless of sport.

While UCF football player and quarterback Dillon Gabriel grabs many headlines, and rightfully so, Jones is a budding superstar in her own right. With her dynamic times on the track and her dynamic personality (see tweet below), Jones is one of the best things to hit the UCF campus in a very long time.

The freshman sprinter has been sensational this year. She’s blistering the track with times like 11.29 in the 100 meters and 12.73 in the 100-meter hurdles. Jones is competing with the nation’s best sprinters, and she’s doing quite well.

Here’s what the UCF Athletics website stated following Jones’s trip to Eugene, Ore. to compete at the United States Olympic Team Trials:

“Jones concluded an outstanding outdoor season that saw her set the UCF school and freshman records, win the American Athletic Conference 100-meter hurdles title and finish as the NCAA 100H silver medalist.

“On Saturday, the rookie ran a personal best 12.64 to finish second in her heat and advance to the Sunday's semifinals. Her time was the fifth-best in the first round.”

Keep in mind, once again, Jones is only a freshman. Here’s a look at her best times, according to the UCF Athletics website.

Best Times for UCF Sprinter Rayniah Jones UCF Athletics

The freshman from Miami (Fla.) Southridge is a special athlete, and a special personality. Everyone should take a few minutes and learn about this young lady and her exploits.

Further, getting to know UCF Track and Field would be time well spent. There are a number of UCF sports that deserve attention, and Track and Field would be one of them. UCF provides excellent athletics overall.

Sometimes sports fans lock in with one team and/or one sport. Raise your hand if you are one of those individuals, as this journalist certainly falls into that category far too often as well. It’s okay, there’s still plenty of time to reach out and find new activities, and one of them should be UCF’s Track and Field, especially with Jones tearing it up on the track.

This sports journalist has been watching from afar as Jones kept running by the competition this spring, but moving forward, will be seeking a front-row seat to watch one of the biggest stars at UCF.

