Discussing UCF's Five Official Visitors from Father's Day Weekend

The Knights hosted five recruits for official visits for Father’s Day weekend. Here’s a breakdown of those five UCF football recruits.

Even though it was Father’s Day weekend, that did not stop UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn and his football program from being very busy with a prep football camp or the Knights hosting five recruits for official visits. This was the third consecutive weekend that UCF brought official visitors to campus, with one more weekend of official visitors coming up.

As for the five prospects from this past weekend, here’s a breakdown of each. There is no particular order for the following prospects.

Caden Kitler, OL, 6’3”, 300-pounds, The Colony (Texas) John Paul II

A holdover recruit from when UCF Offensive Line Coach Herb Hand coached for the University of Texas, Kitler is a prospect that the Knights would really like to land in this class.

As discussed in the interview with Kitler here on Inside The Knights, Coach Hand was the Texas Offensive Line Coach (2018-2020) before coming to Orlando to join the Knights. Having recruited Texas, Coach Hand kept recruiting Kitler despite moving all the way to Orlando.

Caden Kitler, Offensive Line, The Colony (Texas) John Paul II

Kitler has completed three visits: Memphis (June 4), Boise State (June 11) and UCF (June 18). Amongst his many offers, he has a strong mix of Ivy League institutions, Service Academies, and traditional schools across the country.

Kitler played offensive tackle as a junior, but played center during his high school’s spring practice. That could be his future college position.

Quan Lee, Wide Receiver, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

The state of Florida produces a great deal of ‘twitchy’ wide receivers, and Lee is one of those players that can absolutely leave a defender in his proverbial rearview mirror. That’s why he has several scholarship offers. This is a young man that makes plays in space.

Thus far, Lee took official visits to Miami (June 4) and UCF (June 18). Prior to coming to Orlando for his UCF visit, Lee committed to the Hurricanes. He has Coastal Carolina (June 25) coming up.

***Update: 9:23 p.m.

Lee just communicated the following message, "I'm not attending Coastal Carolina OV."

When asked about possible future visits, Lee responded, "As of now no."

Inside The Knights reached out to Lee and asked about future visit plans.

“Still looking for schools that might have a shot,” Lee stated about possible future official visits.

It’s uncertain when Lee might take another visit, to which school it would be, or when it would take place. What is known would be that UCF would love to bring Lee to Orlando to play his college football and get a college degree.

Grant Stevens, Tight End, Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease

Going to Orlando this past weekend to officially visit UCF (June 18), it was Stevens’ first overall official visit. This next weekend he heads to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to officially visit Coastal Carolina (June 25). As for his visit to see UCF, Stevens provided some insight.

“Yea it went really well,” Stevens said of his overall visit. When asked about more visits coming up, Stevens simply replied, “Yes sir.”

As for his potential college position coach, UCF Tight Ends Coach Brian Blackmon, Stevens made his thoughts known point blank.

“I liked him a lot,” he responded when asked of his thoughts of the Knights Tight Ends Coach. As for Coach Malzahn, Stevens also had high remarks.

“Same thing (as with Coach Blackmon) I like him a lot and he’s a really great person.”

After confirming his official visit date to Coastal Carolina, Stevens mentioned his timeline for a college decision.

“(By the) end of summer.”

Programs such as Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech offered Stevens as well, so he’s certainly a prospect with options. Here’s a look at Stevens’ junior film.

Antonio Kite, S, Anniston (Ala.) High School

One of the most versatile recruits from the state of Alabama, Kite is also a top-notch basketball player and could be a point guard on the hardwood just as easily as a safety on the gridiron. He’s a prospect coveted by programs across the United States.

Prior to his trip to UCF, Kite took his first official visit to South Carolina (June 11). He trekked to Orlando for UCF (June 18), and will likely take official visits this fall as well. Several programs are still in the running for one of the remaining official visits Kite can still take per NCAA rules (prospects may take up to five). There are at least three more programs to note with Kite.

Alabama, Tennessee (June 25) and Florida State (Sep. 5) have been and are likely to continue to be involved with Kite’s recruitment. It's truly difficult to project where Kite might sign his letter of intent.

Issac Thompson, S, Saint Louis (Mo.) University High School

Drawing in top-notch prospects from Missouri is not necessarily an easy task, so that’s a really good sign for UCF football’s long-term recruiting trajectory. He’s a very talented prospect with the ability to make plays in the box or in the open field.

UCF (June 18) actually earned Thompson’s first official visit, while Arkansas (June 25) will be up next. Amongst numerous offers, Thompson has UCF, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Baylor, Florida State, Iowa State, Indiana, Texas, Southern Cal, Penn State, Nebraska, and Ole Miss. The one that’s most important, however, is the school he’s committed to and that would be Missouri.

Despite being committed to the Tigers, Thompson is still taking visits. This is an intriguing situation, and one that’s certainly difficult to read from afar. Landing Thompson would be a huge accomplishment for the Knights.

