    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    First Half Offensive Explosion for Knights Against Huskies

    The UCF offense came out hot against Connecticut in the first half.
    Author:

    ORLANDO - The Knights were definitely focused from the outset, scoring two touchdowns by the 9:37 mark of the first quarter to go up 14-0. Running back Johnny Richardson scored on an eight yard run and quarterback Mikey Keene scored on a 30 yard run. The UCF onslaught continued throughout the first stanza and well into the second stanza as well.

    Even when the Huskies had the Knights backed up with a second down and 19, Richardson bursted to the outside and ran for a 38 yard gain. Two plays later, Mark Antony-Richards broke multiple tackles and ran into the end zone. With 5:50 remaining in the first half, the score read 21-0 UCF over Connecticut.

    When the Knights were backed up on their own two yard line with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter, it only took UCF five plays to cross midfield, and that fifth play was a microcosm of the first period in general.

    A quick pass out to freshman wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was brought in near the line of scrimmage, but an explosive first step by Mokiao-Atimalala allowed himself to get by the first wave. 17 yards later, the Knights had a first down on the Connecticut 49 yard line.

    The drive that started on UCF’s own two concluded with a 17 yard Richardson touchdown reception from Keene, an excellent play-action pass, catch and run. 28-0 Knights led with 13:15 remaining in the second quarter.

    After Connecticut got on the board with a 74 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown, UCF went right back to work on the offensive side of the football. UCF took over at its own 28 with 9:51 remaining in the half. Two possessions later, the Knights waisted no time, with Ryan O’Keefe throwing to fellow wide receiver Brandon Johnson for a 49 yard touchdown reception. The trick play made the score 35-7 UCF over Connecticut.

    At that particular juncture of the first half, UCF had gained 296 yards compared to Connecticut’s 118.

    UCF finally slowed down during the end of the second quarter, but still led 35-14 going into the locker room at intermission.

    First Half Offensive Comparison

    UCF Total Yards: 310

    Connecticut Total Yards: 199

    UCF Rushing Yards: 131

    Connecticut Rushing Yards: 68

    UCF Passing Yards: 187

    Connecticut Passing Yards: 131

    Mark Antony-Richards
    Dre Fuller, Jr. UCF Basketball Cheikh Mbacke Diong
    Through Three Games, Cheikh Mbacke Diong Making Impact for UCF Basketball

    KJ Jefferson Arkansas vs LSU
    Arkansas at Alabama Game Prediction

    Cole Schneider Johnny Richardson UCF
    It's Game Day: Connecticutt at UCF

    Nikai Martinez, Cornerback, Apopka (Fla.) High School
    Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

    Johnny Richardson UCF
    Game Prediction: Connecticut at UCF

    TJ Bullard, Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
    UCF Commitment TJ Bullard Senior Film Review

    Dameon Pierce RB Florida
    Florida Visits Missouri as Dan Mullen's Seat Burns Hotter than Ever

