First Half Offensive Explosion for Knights Against Huskies

The UCF offense came out hot against Connecticut in the first half.

ORLANDO - The Knights were definitely focused from the outset, scoring two touchdowns by the 9:37 mark of the first quarter to go up 14-0. Running back Johnny Richardson scored on an eight yard run and quarterback Mikey Keene scored on a 30 yard run. The UCF onslaught continued throughout the first stanza and well into the second stanza as well.

Even when the Huskies had the Knights backed up with a second down and 19, Richardson bursted to the outside and ran for a 38 yard gain. Two plays later, Mark Antony-Richards broke multiple tackles and ran into the end zone. With 5:50 remaining in the first half, the score read 21-0 UCF over Connecticut.

When the Knights were backed up on their own two yard line with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter, it only took UCF five plays to cross midfield, and that fifth play was a microcosm of the first period in general.

A quick pass out to freshman wide receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala was brought in near the line of scrimmage, but an explosive first step by Mokiao-Atimalala allowed himself to get by the first wave. 17 yards later, the Knights had a first down on the Connecticut 49 yard line.

The drive that started on UCF’s own two concluded with a 17 yard Richardson touchdown reception from Keene, an excellent play-action pass, catch and run. 28-0 Knights led with 13:15 remaining in the second quarter.

After Connecticut got on the board with a 74 yard drive that resulted in a touchdown, UCF went right back to work on the offensive side of the football. UCF took over at its own 28 with 9:51 remaining in the half. Two possessions later, the Knights waisted no time, with Ryan O’Keefe throwing to fellow wide receiver Brandon Johnson for a 49 yard touchdown reception. The trick play made the score 35-7 UCF over Connecticut.

At that particular juncture of the first half, UCF had gained 296 yards compared to Connecticut’s 118.

UCF finally slowed down during the end of the second quarter, but still led 35-14 going into the locker room at intermission.

First Half Offensive Comparison

UCF Total Yards: 310

Connecticut Total Yards: 199

UCF Rushing Yards: 131

Connecticut Rushing Yards: 68

UCF Passing Yards: 187

Connecticut Passing Yards: 131

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Reviews: UCF's 2022 Recruiting Class

Game Prediction: Connecticut at UCF

UCF Commitment TJ Bullard Senior Film Review

Florida Visits Missouri as Dan Mullen’s Seat Burns Hotter than Ever

Will Michigan State Running Back Kenneth Walker III Lead the Spartans Past the Buckeyes?

Defensive Expectations for the Knights as They Host the Hapless Huskies

Senior Film Review of UCF Cornerback Commitment Nikai Martinez

Remembering Great UCF Punt and Kickoff Returners, Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes

Scouting Top Prospects: Kissimmee Osceola at Winter Garden West Orange

Senior Film Review of UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

It's Head Coach 'Firing Season' in College Football

UCF Rushing Attack Adapting, Mark Antony-Richards' Role Expanding

Knights Fend off the Dolphins, Win 63-54

Jacksonville at UCF, Thoughts Heading into Tonight's Men's Basketball Game

Should a Two-Loss Alabama Reach the CFB Playoffs Over Notre Dame, Oregon and Cincinnati?

Tracking UCF Quarterback Mikey Keene

Mark Antony-Richards Defines His Roll with UCF Football, Talks Injuries and Teammates

UCF Losses Football Commitment to Florida State

Junior College Defensive Tackle Jeffrey M'ba Fits the Profile of What UCF Needs

Several Top 2021 Wide Receivers went through Transfers, UCF Players Included