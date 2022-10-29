John Rhys Plumlee Injured, Knights Lead 10-6 at Halftime

Even with an injury to starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, the UCF Knights lead the Cincinnati Bearcats 10-6 at halftime. Here are some of the highlights.

*Up 3-0 and 3:08 left in the first quarter, UCF had produced 125 yards of offense, and Cincinnati just eight. The Knights were averaging 6.4 yards per carry to Cincinnati’s 0.3. Then, RJ Harvey ran the next play into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown. The average for UCF increased to 7.8 yards per rush, with exactly 3:00 left in the first quarter. Knights lead 10-0 over the Bearcats.

*The next drive saw a tremendous pass from UC quarterback Ben Bryant, for 30 yards to Ryan Montgomery. It appeared the Bearcats were heading in the right direction. Then, UCF just flat out stuffed the run, giving Bryant no place to pass on second down, and edge defender Tre’mon Morris-Brash sacked Bryant on third down.

That’s as good a three-down sequence as UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams could ask for. At that point, it was still 10-0 UCF over Cincinnati and the second quarter was about to begin.

*With Bryant throwing dimes on the next Cincinnati drive, the rushing defense for the Knights was once again dominating. Defensive end Josh Celiscar had a key run stuff that kept the Bearcats from moving any closer than the 15-yard line. It led to a field goal. UCF was up 10-3 at that point and 9:19 remained in the second quarter. The Bearcats had seven carries for minus-two yards, in total. Yes, negative yardage!

Then, it happened.

*After Plumlee’s injury with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, Cincinnati got the ball back but only mustered one first down and punted. UCF began its drive at its own three-yard line. Mikey Keene entered the contest and things got a little bit interesting.

*Keene called time out with a third down and three and 3:17 remaining in the half. His first pass did not take place. Instead, a third consecutive run by Harvey led to just a one-yard gain and UCF punted. It was surprising that the Knights did not allow Keene to pass.

*During Cincinnati’s next drive, it had just four rushing yards for the entire half, while UCF possessed 140. Still, UCF was up just 10-3. The Bearcats went on to kick a second field goal, this one from 33 yards. 10-6 Knights up with 13 seconds remaining in the half, and that’s how the scoring ended as it’s now halftime.

A few more notable statistics:

"UCF had the ball for 17.38 in the first half to Cincinnati's 12:22.

*The Knights rushed for 141 yards and a 5.9 yard average.

*Cincinnati was only two of eight on third down, but UCF was not much better at three out of eight on third down attempts.

*UCF held Cincinnati to a mere 12-yards rushing in the first half.

*Perhaps the biggest statistics of the half: UCF sacked Bryant once and had another three quarterback pressures.

