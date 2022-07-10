How Will UCF Utilize LB TJ Bullard This Season?

The UCF Knights will be hitting the practice fields in just over three weeks. Among the scholarship players will be 14 high school prospects signed by Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff, one of which is quite unique.

Finding players that can cover in space while also being able to be physical enough to play the run is a tightrope for college coaches. The following UCF freshman actually possesses that combination of skills.

TJ Bullard , LB/Knight

TJ Bullard played multiple roles for Berkeley Prep's defense, and could do the same for UCF. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Coming from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep, Bullard could be a specialist during his first season in Orlando. While linebacker is what he’s listed as there could be multiple roles for this young man.

To begin, the Knights need depth at linebacker, and they also need coverage ability within the linebacker corps. Bullard’s 6’0”, 185-pound frame is well suited to accomplish that task. He still needs to compete with more experienced players for playing time.

UCF’s Divaad Wilson is moving down to the Knight position this season. He’s experienced and talented enough to play in the difficult role where he’s part linebacker and part safety, but there needs to be a variety of players for that position for depth and for situational football as well.

Bullard cannot take all the reps as he needs a breather. Plus, what if he misses time due to injury?

There are obviously other candidates like Justin Hodges that will almost assuredly play some, if not even start at least part of the time, at the Knight position as well. Hodge is a jack-of-all trades much like Wilson, albeit with cornerback skills first.

It’s also possible that FCS transfer Koby Perry plays some at the Knight position, but he’s probably going to play in the secondary at safety. UCF needs more depth. There could be other upperclassmen taking reps there, but at least there’s a chance for a freshman like Bullard to at least seize some reps at the Knight position, especially for specific situations.

With Bullard being under 200 pounds at the moment, the Knight position offers special situations such as a being blitzer from the slot, playing against an option team like Navy, or even in coverage where he excelled for Berkeley Prep.

Bullard was recruited to play inside linebacker. Is he ready for that type of physical pounding yet, especially during obvious running situations?

That’s why the Knight position might make more sense, at least during his initial season at UCF, prior to playing in the box moving forward. Something to consider anyway.

Regardless of how he’s used during defensive plays, one can bet his or her bottom dollar that Bullard will be a part of special teams plays.

Make no mistake, Bullard has no fear of contact. Watching him hammer opposing high school players over and over proved that. He also plays with excellent quickness and speed, so being a part of punt and kickoff teams is logical.

Bullard is eventually going to start at linebacker for the Knights. For season one in Orlando, look for him to be a niche player at Knight and/or weak side linebacker, plus help on special teams.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Follow UCF Knights coverage at Inside The Knights on Facebook, @UCF_FanNation on Twitter, and ucf_insidetheknights on Instagram.