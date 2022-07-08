UCF Player Profile: CB Justin Hodges

The UCF Knights will enter the 2022 season with plenty of depth in the secondary with a combination of physically gifted athletes and versatile playmakers. This Knight defender simply embodies those characteristics and is developing into a promising defensive back.

Justin Hodges

Size: 6’2”, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback/Nickel

Year: Junior

Motivated

The following Twitter post provides insight into Hodges' mindset entering the 2022 college football season.

Statistics

Hodges has 11 total starts during his two years at UCF. As a sophomore, he appeared and started the final 10 games of the season, finishing second on the team with seven pass breakups. Hodges was continuously disruptive and began to establish a field presence, totaling 35 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception in 2021.

Disruptive Plays

Hodges’ frame gives him an advantage. Being 6’2” and having long arms provides the ability to fend off blocks, as well as have a greater chance to reach the football when defending pass while in coverage.

Hodges is also an excellent athlete that uses his ball hawk skills to create pass breakups and interceptions. He exhibits body discipline and shifty hips which helps him become valuable in man and zone coverage schemes.

To be a premiere defensive back, players must display good instincts and be fundamentally sound to be useful in various football situations. Hodges plays with exceptional mental awareness to be a consistent defender. Hodges actually finished third in coverage snaps played among American Athletic Conference cornerbacks without allowing a touchdown last season (373).

2022 Role

UCF has depth at cornerback and safety. That will allow Hodges to move around not only in his assignment, but literally what position(s) he lines up at during a specific game.

Hodges impacts the depth chart in multiple ways because of his experience and talent. He can help whenever another player is out with injury or just needs a breather. He's also capable of handling bigger or smaller receivers, further aiding the idea that he can line up in the slot or at a traditional cornerback position.

In 2022, look for him to line up at cornerback, nickel and possibly even safety if needed. He’s earned that right with his overall football IQ and experience.

Further, Hodges doesn't only excel in pass coverages but also finds ways into the backfield. He recorded two sacks last season that came during critical third and fourth down plays, so look for UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams to use Hodges as an occasional blitzer this fall as well.

Final Thoughts

The UCF Knights coaching staff will have the luxury of multiple experienced defensive backs that can be moved around the field when needed. Hodges is a major component from that group and should have an excellent 2022 season.

