UCF Football Adds Cornerback and Apopka Product Jarvis Ware to its Football Roster

The UCF Football program added a local product by way of the University of Missouri to its football program yesterday. Cornerback Jarvis Ware could be a huge addition for the Knights.

The UCF Football program added its twelfth transfer of the off-season with a player that hails from the greater Orlando, Fla. area. Jarvis Ware played for Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva before signing with the University of Missouri out of high school. After playing three seasons in Columbia, Mo., Ware will now be joining the UCF Football program as a transfer.

He was a valuable member of the Tigers program before tearing his ACL against Alabama last fall. In 2019, Ware started 10 of the 11 games he played. He tallied 33 total tackles and that included 24 unassisted tackles.

Before being injured this past season, Ware also intercepted a pass during a game in the Swamp against the Gators, and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown. During the seven games Ware played for Missouri during the 2020 season, Ware recorded 12 tackles and a pass breakup. Assuming he’s fully healthy for the 2021 season, there’s much to like about Ware’s game.

The 6’1”, 190-pound cornerback could be used in a multitude of ways for the Knights. Depending upon the opponent, the long and rangy cornerback could be used as the outside cornerback, play boundary cornerback, or even be utilized as a nickel or dime defensive back.

Against the University of Florida, Jarvis Ware returning an interception for a touchdown. Brad McClenny, The Gainesville Sun

With his length and athleticism, it’s a matter of how Ware will fit into the UCF defense, as well as how he will best be utilized against an opponent’s wide receiver core that likely decides where he will play. Ware certainly possesses the tools to play multiple roles for the Knights, and it will be interesting to see how UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the rest of the defensive staff decide to utilize Ware. There’s young talent at UCF that Ware will be joining.

The Knights already possess some younger cornerbacks with length such as returning sophomore Corey Thornton, a 6’1”, 190-pound athlete that started every game for the Knights as a true freshman. Then there is fellow sophomore Davonte Brown, yet another long cornerback at 6'2", 185-pounds, that started five games at cornerback last fall during his first year in Orlando.

Both sophomore players are seasoned now, and with the addition of Ware, there could be more ways to utilize Thornton, Brown and the rest of the UCF cornerbacks during the 2021 season. That’s the bottom line. UCF can almost always use another talented cornerback because it provides more options.

You will find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation

