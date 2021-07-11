10 Uncommitted Florida Prep Football Prospects to Watch

10 Florida high school football players that should see their recruitments increase in the coming months.

From seeing players all over Florida play live, here are 10 Florida prospects that deserve more recruiting attention. The eye test is the best way to measure a prospect and every one of these prospects was seen live before being added to this list.

With that in mind, here are five 2022 Florida high school football players that deserve more attention.

There’s no particular order for this list.

Jaquise Alexander, Cornerback

Vitals: 5'11", 170-pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

Recruitment: Recruiting attention is picking up after earning offers this spring.

Despite an offer from Florida earlier this year, Alexander still does not hold nearly as many offers as he should. He’s proven to be one of Florida’s best ball hawks throughout the seven-on-seven season, and he’s accustomed to playing top competition throughout the Tampa area.

Terrell Crosby, Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Vitals: 5’11”, 175-pounds

School: Saint Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Recruitment: Kentucky is a school to watch, but no clear-cut team to beat.

Speed. That’s the name of the game for Crosby. Whether breaking on the football as a cornerback, or blowing by a cornerback as a wide receiver, this young man makes game-changing plays. He does it week after week after week...

Anthony Hankerson, Running Back

Vitals: 5’8”, 190-pounds

School: Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas

Recruitment: Took a recent visit to UCF; no clear leader.

One of the most well-rounded running backs in Florida, Hankerson runs low to the ground and punishes defenders, catches the football well, and also blocks better than the vast majority of high school running backs. He could be nicknamed “Thumper” based on how hard he runs, as the following video proved.

Zack Menard, Offensive Tackle

Vitals: 6’4”, 310-pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Hillsborough

Recruitment: Anchors the line for one of Tampa’s best programs. Still, no offers. It’s baffling.

Menard is a powerfully built offensive tackle that can deliver a blow and drive block a defender into the ground. What he is best at, however, would be his pass set. Menard is far more advanced as a pass protector than the majority of Florida offensive tackles.

Jaziun Patterson, Running Back

Vitals: 5’11, 190-pounds

School: Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Several offers on the table, but still not enough.

This is a player that might still entertain new offers, and that’s good because he’s still getting better as a football player. Earlier in Patterson’s career, he was primarily a runner and limited as a receiver. That’s no longer the case, as he’s destroying linebackers at camps and combines. He has several offers, but his respect as a national prospect has yet to be met. Patterson can play for any college football program in the country.

Ryan Browne, Quarterback

Vitals: 6’5”, 205-pounds

School: Venice (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: After waiting his turn to start, Browne’s time is coming.

Browne showed off his athleticism and arm talent during spring. He’s going to earn several offers this fall. College coaches prefer to see quarterbacks in person, and that’s fine. Browne will earn his keep after attending camps this summer and playing this fall. It’s only a matter of time before his recruitment blows up.

Chase Gillespie, Running Back

Vitals: 5’9”, 180-pounds

School: Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby

Recruitment: Many mid-majors offered, as well as Kansas.

Considering Gillespie’s athleticism and versatility, it’s likely that his recruitment continues to grow into the fall. A player capable of playing running back or in the slot, Gillespie is one of the best overall players in the Florida Panhandle.

Chase Gillespie, Running Back/Slot, Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby - 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Joseph “JoJo” Kennerly, Slot

Vitals: 5’9”, 175-pounds

School: Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Several schools are interested, and Maryland was his first offer.

Who needs an electric slot receiver that consistently competes against the best defensive backs in Broward County, Fla.? Kennerly proved his worth already, and now he’s ready to lead one of the most loaded rosters in all of Florida.

Romello Jones, Running Back/Slot/Cornerback

Vitals: 5’10, 178-pounds

School: Plant City (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Several programs involved, but Jones has not received the recruiting attention he should.

One of the quickest, most nimble athletes near the Tampa area, Jones could play several skill positions in college. It’s simply a matter of where a college program needs Jones to play.

Dominiq Ponder, Quarterback

Vitals: 6’4”, 185-pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Recruitment: After waiting his turn to play, Ponder will now have the chance to throw against some of the top cornerbacks in the nation.

Few people really knew much about Ponder before this spring. He’s a long and lean athlete with a natural release and deft touch on the deep ball. Ponder can throw the deep out of the pocket, or keep the play alive and throw on the run as seen here:

There are several outstanding prospects still on the board in Florida. College coaches just need to go out and see them this fall.

