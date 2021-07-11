Two Georgia Prospects to Watch With UCF: Cayden Lee and Dainsus Miller

Two Atlanta area recruits acknowledged their interest in UCF during the Inside The Knights Scouting Road Trip. Here’s a look at Dainsus Miller and Cayden Lee, two skill players that are highly regarded prospects.

When your nickname is “Honeycomb” you better be a really good ball player. Well, that’s certainly the case for Cayden Lee. He’s one of the top 2023 wide receiver prospects the state of Georgia has to offer, and also has one of the coolest hairdos in all the land.

Cayden Lee - 2023: picture taken during NFA's Myrtle Beach Tournament, Spring 2021 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

The Atlanta area prospect played for Hillgrove High School the past two years, and the combination of Lee’s skills with the exposure that stemmed from playing at Hillgrove helped him achieve a lofty status amongst the Atlanta metro area players and coaches.

The 6’0”, 180-pound wide receiver showcased his quickness and change-of-direction skills all spring long playing seven-on-seven for Cam Newton 7v7. He quite frankly is one of the best wide receivers in the country at losing his defender with deft double moves, as seen here while at a Clemson camp:

Lee earned offers from several programs to date, including Southern California, Duke, Florida State, Oregon, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Auburn among others. The Auburn offer holds meaning as to why he also earned an offer from UCF, as he’s still being recruited by now UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn and the Knights.

Lee visited several schools this year, including UCF, for unofficial visits. Lee was one of the prospects that was paid a visit during the Scouting Road Trip through Georgia. It was an informative visit learning about some of his trips this spring and summer, and that is when the following information about UCF came about.

“Coach (Gus) Malzahn recruited me while he was at Auburn, and he is still recruiting me at UCF,” Lee commented.

Lee is no place near ready to begin narrowing down his college choices. With that in mind, UCF is already in the mix for one of Atlanta’s top junior prospects. He’s certainly going to continue to pick up offers so the Knights will be in a battle for Lee’s services.

Another prospect to watch would be 2022 prospect Dainsus Miller, a cornerback that plays for Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside. The 5’11”, 160-pound cornerback is excellent at turning and cutting after running full speed, and that’s why he’s projected to play cornerback at the college level. He’s also one of Georgia’s best track athletes.

Watching Miller during Creekside’s practice helped to confirm what his football and track film already showed. Whether it was a basic backpedal drill or actual man coverage, Miller was fluid and explosive in and out of his breaks. The only thing Miller needs to play college football is added weight.

He already possesses the very long arms, hip fluidity, and raw speed needed to play college cornerback. That’s probably why his offer list includes UCF, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Oklahoma, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Georgia Tech among others. As for college visits, Miller did not take any official visits during the month of June. That will change in the next couple of months.

“North Carolina State, UCF, and Auburn,” Miller commented about three schools he plans to take official visits. The Knights need cornerbacks and this young man would be an excellent addition to a UCF recruiting class that already holds a commitment from Apopka (Fla.) High School cornerback Nikai Martinez.

Miller also admitted he is not any place near decision-mode at the moment. He’s just taking his time and wants to go through his official visits to see what’s best for him.

Dainsus Miller, Cornerback, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside - 2022 Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Georgia is a state where UCF continues to invest recruiting attention. Moving forward, with players like Lee and Miller reciprocating interest, there’s ample reason to believe the Knights will be hitting Georgia, and in particular Atlanta, very hard.

