Projected UCF Defensive Depth Chart: South Carolina State

Much like the UCF Knights' Projected Offensive Depth Chart , the defensive depth chart has more players to consider than last season. It’s also Year 2 for Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, meaning more continuity for coaches and players to understand one another.

The media only sees so much of UCF practices and it’s not during scrimmage situations, so there could be players moving to different positions against South Carolina State.

Expect to see players playing multiple positions as well, such as cornerbacks playing on both sides of the field or defensive linemen lining up on the edge and sometimes moving to the interior.

With college offenses being more and more pass happy, defenses adjust with speed at positions that traditionally see bigger and bulkier players. UCF’s “speed” packages will be a great example of this during obvious passing situations.

The defense for the Knights will be multiple, i.e. operating from a 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 most of the time. For the sake of choosing one or the other, Inside The Knights presents a 4-2-5 depth chart projection.

Inside The Knight’s Unofficial UCF Defensive Depth Chart

WDE

33 Tre’mon Morris-Brash, Senior, Richmond (Va.) St. John’s College

99 Jamaal Johnson, Freshman, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

44 Keahnist Thompson, Freshman, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

DT

94 Anthony Montalvo, Fifth-Year Senior, Tampa (Fla.) Sickles

2 Lee Hunter, Redshirt Freshman, Mobile (Ala.) Blount / Auburn

DT

5 Ricky Barber, Redshirt Junior, Louisville (Ky.) Doss / Western Kentucky

52 Keenan Hester, Redshirt Junior, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic

SDE

88 Josh Celiscar, Senior, Winter Haven (Fla.) High School

47 K.D. McDaniel, Redshirt Junior, Tifton (Ga.) Tift County / Kentucky

MLB

11 Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Senior, Homestead (Fla.) South Dade

44 Branden Jennings, Sophomore, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood /K-State/Maryland

WLB

15 Jason Johnson, Redshirt Junior, Matteson (Ill.) Rich Central/Eastern Illinois

27 Walter Yaites III, Fifth-Year Senior, Gulf Breeze (Fla.) High School/ Savannah State

Knight

12 Justin Hodges, Junior, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western

21 Nikai Martinez, Freshman, Apopka (Fla.) High School

CB

7 Davonte Brown, Junior, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage

31 Brandon Adams, Sophomore, Atlanta (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

or

24 Jarvis Ware, Redshirt Senior, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva

or

3 Ja’Cari Henderson, Freshman, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

CB

14 Corey Thornton, Junior, Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

31 Brandon Adams, Sophomore, Atlanta (Ga.) Arabia Mountain

Strong Safety

9 Divaad Wilson, Redshirt Senior, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern / Georgia

or

4 Koby Perry, Fifth-Year Senior, Covington (Ga.) Alcovy/Austin Peay/Dodge City CC

Free Safety

37 Quadric Bullard, Junior, Dania Beach (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

4 Koby Perry, Fifth-Year Senior, Covington (Ga.) Alcovy/Austin Peay/Dodge City CC

or

8 Demari Henderson, Freshman, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

or

29 William Wells, Sophomore, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Suncoast

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram