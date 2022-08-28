Projected UCF Defensive Depth Chart: South Carolina State
Much like the UCF Knights' Projected Offensive Depth Chart, the defensive depth chart has more players to consider than last season. It’s also Year 2 for Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, meaning more continuity for coaches and players to understand one another.
The media only sees so much of UCF practices and it’s not during scrimmage situations, so there could be players moving to different positions against South Carolina State.
Expect to see players playing multiple positions as well, such as cornerbacks playing on both sides of the field or defensive linemen lining up on the edge and sometimes moving to the interior.
With college offenses being more and more pass happy, defenses adjust with speed at positions that traditionally see bigger and bulkier players. UCF’s “speed” packages will be a great example of this during obvious passing situations.
The defense for the Knights will be multiple, i.e. operating from a 4-2-5 and 3-3-5 most of the time. For the sake of choosing one or the other, Inside The Knights presents a 4-2-5 depth chart projection.
Inside The Knight’s Unofficial UCF Defensive Depth Chart
WDE
33 Tre’mon Morris-Brash, Senior, Richmond (Va.) St. John’s College
99 Jamaal Johnson, Freshman, Miami (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
44 Keahnist Thompson, Freshman, Lakeland (Fla.) High School
DT
94 Anthony Montalvo, Fifth-Year Senior, Tampa (Fla.) Sickles
2 Lee Hunter, Redshirt Freshman, Mobile (Ala.) Blount / Auburn
DT
5 Ricky Barber, Redshirt Junior, Louisville (Ky.) Doss / Western Kentucky
52 Keenan Hester, Redshirt Junior, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic
SDE
88 Josh Celiscar, Senior, Winter Haven (Fla.) High School
47 K.D. McDaniel, Redshirt Junior, Tifton (Ga.) Tift County / Kentucky
MLB
11 Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, Senior, Homestead (Fla.) South Dade
44 Branden Jennings, Sophomore, Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood /K-State/Maryland
WLB
15 Jason Johnson, Redshirt Junior, Matteson (Ill.) Rich Central/Eastern Illinois
27 Walter Yaites III, Fifth-Year Senior, Gulf Breeze (Fla.) High School/ Savannah State
Knight
12 Justin Hodges, Junior, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western
21 Nikai Martinez, Freshman, Apopka (Fla.) High School
CB
7 Davonte Brown, Junior, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
31 Brandon Adams, Sophomore, Atlanta (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
or
24 Jarvis Ware, Redshirt Senior, Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva
or
3 Ja’Cari Henderson, Freshman, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
CB
14 Corey Thornton, Junior, Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington
31 Brandon Adams, Sophomore, Atlanta (Ga.) Arabia Mountain
Strong Safety
9 Divaad Wilson, Redshirt Senior, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern / Georgia
or
4 Koby Perry, Fifth-Year Senior, Covington (Ga.) Alcovy/Austin Peay/Dodge City CC
Free Safety
37 Quadric Bullard, Junior, Dania Beach (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
4 Koby Perry, Fifth-Year Senior, Covington (Ga.) Alcovy/Austin Peay/Dodge City CC
or
8 Demari Henderson, Freshman, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
or
29 William Wells, Sophomore, West Palm Beach (Fla.) Suncoast
