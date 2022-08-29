Names to Know: UCF Releases Official Depth Chart

Article photograph: tight end Kemore Gamble

Welcome to the new UCF Knights. Well, at least at certain positions. Inside The Knights attempted to project the offensive and defensive depth charts. While many made sense, several players simply were missed and it’s a sign of players putting in hard work to earn those spots on the depth chart.

Hats off to everyone that worked their tails off during the competition, no matter where they ended up on the depth chart.

There are some usual names like Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson at running back, wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, as well as linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and cornerback Davonte Brown. It’s the new names that are intriguing.

So, here’s UCF’s released depth chart, with comments about each position below it:

UCF Depth Chart UCF Athletics

Quarterback

Nothing surprising to see here. John Rhys Plumlee, Mikey Keene and Thomas Castellanos are 1-2-3.

Running back

More of the same. It’s the exact four, in order, that Inside The Knights projected. The riches at running back are vast, so UCF Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey will have a lot of opportunities to mix and match players against specific defensive looks.

From a curious point of view, how often will the Knights use two running backs in the lineup at the same time?

Wide Receiver

This is arguably the most difficult area to digest regardless of the “position” each player is listed. As noted several times during previous articles, several of the receivers can play multiple spots.

Look for a wide variety of players to make their mark against South Carolina State, as well as each team on the 2022 UCF Football schedule .

A couple of players that do catch one’s eye, beginning with freshman Xavier Townsend. He’s from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. An explosive athlete that played wide receiver, running back and even some wildcat quarterback in high school, he’s already been placed as the backup to O’Keefe.

Also the No. 2 but behind Kobe Hudson, that would be 6-foot-5 and 210-pound receiver Stephen Martin. He’s a redshirt sophomore from nearby Bishop Moore in Orlando.

Tight End

Alec Holler and Kemore Gamble, as expected, lead the charge. They are listed with the traditional “or” between their names because the two are close in the competition for playing time.

Behind them, Zach Marsh-Wojan is a fifth-year senior from Vacaville (Calif.) Will C. Wood that’s earned the No. 3 spot, followed by redshirt sophomore Jordan Davis from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole at No. 4.

Offensive Line

The starters are as expected – across the board – with experience as the prevailing point. Every starter is in at least the fourth year of college football, with Sam Jackson being the most experienced as a sixth-year senior.

Georgia transfer Cameron Kinnie is backing up Jackson, and he could be a key player the next couple of seasons while playing in a reserve role this fall.

Defensive Line

On the edge, Josh Celiscar and Tre’mon Morris-Brash lead the troops. Behind them is one player UCF fans should get to know in Dallaz Corbitt. He’s a 6-foot-5 and 240-pound player from Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate. He’s a rising redshirt sophomore that has not recorded a tackle in his career, but he’s now on the two-deep depth chart. Hats off to him.

Along the defensive interior, there have been good reports about several players being competitive. Today’s depth chart proved that. Of note, the one player that Inside The Knights heard the most about during camp was Anthony Montalvo, and he’s now the starting nose guard.

Behind Montalvo, two new faces with redshirt freshman Matthew Alexander from famed prep powerhouse Buford (Ga.) High School, and redshirt sophomore Kervins Choute from another program that commonly churns out top football prospects, Deerfield (Fla.) High School.

Both Alexander and Choute are 280 or bigger, so size is certainly not an issue. That’s also the case at defensive tackle with Ricky Barber being the starter at 295 pounds, Keenan Hester as his backup at 305 pounds, and Auburn transfer Lee Hunter at 320 pounds.

DT Ricky Barber helps anchor the UCF defensive front. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Like at wide receiver, look for some of these players to play defensive tackle and nose guard, depending on the team and situation.

Linebacker

This is a position that is considered to have the least amount of depth. It is also interesting to once again note that three of the four players on the depth chart are transfers. Against South Carolina State, it's going to be interesting to see how the unit plays together.

There’s plenty of talent within the top four players based on what Inside The Knights has heard; they can all run. They can all hit. Now how well they mesh determines just how effective UCF’s linebackers will be.

Cornerback

This is arguably the one position that challenges the running backs in terms of talent and depth. Considering how critical cornerback play is, that’s a good sign for UCF.

Brown will start, and it’s either Corey Thornton or Brandon Adams at the other cornerback spot. The UCF faithful should pay particular attention to Brown’s backups, Jarvis Ware and Ja’Cari Henderson.

Both are from high school programs near Orlando with the speed and wingspans that make them excellent fits for playing cornerback.

Safety

This is another experienced group returning production, as Divaad Wilson and Quadric Bullard are slated to start. Having Koby Perry and Dyllon Lester as reserves shows UCF’s depth.

One or more from this group could end up playing the Knight position as well, also commonly known as the nickel.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram