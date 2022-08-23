Skip to main content

Can Former Knight Tre Nixon Make the Patriots’ Roster?

The former standout UCF wide receiver competing to make the New England roster.

During Tre Nixon’s career at UCF (2018-2020), he caught 108 passes, 1,652 yards, 15.3 average, and 13 touchdowns. He went on to be selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

After missing the cut to make the Patriots’ roster in 2021, Tre Nixon cleared waivers and was signed to New England’s practice squad. He had appeared in three preseason games before being cut, and spent the entire regular season on the practice squad. This year, he will look for an expanded role by competing for a spot on the official roster.

Nixon has already seen 16 targets through two preseason games, as opposed to last year where he managed only three total targets in three preseason games. So far he has hauled in ten receptions for 137 yards.

The Patriots have turned Nixon into a more versatile player than he was for UCF, where he was almost exclusively an outside receiver. He is playing about half-and-half between the slot and outside receiver position for New England. This could help his case in making the roster as he can be useful in multiple different roles. He is also now playing from both sides of the ball, as opposed to in college where he usually lined up to the right side of the quarterback.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made sure to give Nixon a ton of credit where it is due. About a month ago, he called Nixon, “One of the hardest working kids [the Patriots] have.” Belichick doubled down on his comments last Friday saying, "[Tre’s a] hard-working kid. Tough kid. He was looking for an opportunity, got an opportunity." Sounds like high praise from one of the greatest and most well-respected coaches in the history of sports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are five wide receivers on New England’s roster that will almost certainly make the cut before Nixon does, but after that there is somewhat of a gray area. If the Patriots decide to go for more than five receivers, Nixon will have a solid chance of winning that spot. It all depends on what management—and of course, Belichick—decides the roster should look like come week one.

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Projected UCF Offensive Depth Chart

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
College Football News

Season Predictions: UCF, Florida, FSU and Miami

By Brian Smith
John Rhys Plumlee Quarterback UCF Knights - 2022 fall camp media day
Football

Gus Malzahn Names John Rhys Plumlee UCF’s Starting Quarterback

By Brian Smith
Gabe Davis Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills
Football

Can Gabe Davis Help the Buffalo Bills Win Their First Super Bowl?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights
Football

UCF HC Gus Malzahn Press Conference

By Brian Smith
Troy Ford, Jr. Lienbacker Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School - 2023
Football Recruiting

Closer Look: 2023 UCF Commitment List

By Brian Smith
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

Knights Land Top OL Recruit Johnathan Cline

By Brian Smith
Ricky Barber Keenan Hester Timmy McClain - 2021 UCF versus USF
Football

Former USF QB Timmy McClain Transfers to UCF

By Brian Smith
Terry Mohajir UCF Athletic Director
UCF Sports

UCF and Addition Financial Agree to Naming Rights Extension

By Jack Edwards