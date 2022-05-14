Former Michigan Star Hassan Haskins May Be Steal of the Draft’s Later Rounds

It’s been roughly two weeks since the 2022 NFL Draft’s final selection was announced. Since then, we’ve had time to digest the picks and the accompanying whirlwind of NFL offseason news. A huge fuss was made about the quarterbacks, only one of whom went in the first round (Kenny Pickett went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th overall selection), and the primetime edge rushers, Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson, who ultimately became the first and second overall picks of the draft, respectively.

It should also be noted there are more undrafted free agents in the Hall of Fame than there are number one overall picks. The same can be said for number two, number three, etc. Bearing that in mind, one diamond in the rough from the draft’s third day that could be poised to surprise some naysayers is former Michigan running back, Hassan Haskins, who was taken with the 26th pick in the Fourth Round by the Tennessee Titans.

Graded by most draft analysts as a fifth to sixth rounder, you may be asking yourself why Haskins deserves a second thought. Take a look at Michigan's monumental upset of archnemesis Ohio State last season, where he put forth a biblical five touchdown performance to part the scarlet seas, and you’ll see the potential of the Titans’ newest ball carrier. A performance of that magnitude in what is arguably college football’s most storied rivalry is something that very few players have the skill or guts to pull off.

Hassan Haskins' five touchdown performance versus Ohio State is one of the greatest in the history of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The knocks on Haskins are typical of many Big Ten runners. Analysts say that he’s a step too slow, too stiff, and lacks the flashy dance moves in open space to be an impact player at the next level. But the NFL isn’t all about highlight plays. Hassan Haskins is one thing that many of his counterparts in this draft class are not: reliable.

Since 2019, Haskins had 443 carries without a single fumble, the most in college football over that span. We’re talking about a guy who led the Big Ten in carries, who had the ball in his hands more than anyone, in a league that prides itself on tough defensive fronts, and didn’t cough it up once. When you’re that reliable, your team can feed you the rock at will and that’s exactly what Michigan did.

Haskins led the Big Ten in touchdowns (20) in his first season as the full-time starter and has a career per-carry average of 5.1 yards. While he projects as a third down back for Tennessee, if a few things break his way, the former Wolverine may impress some people in Nashville this season.

At 6’1” and 228 pounds, Haskins is a force to be reckoned with. The power back put up 27 reps on the bench press at the 2022 NFL Combine, the best of any running back in attendance. He’s proven time and time again that he can run through contact and even the hardest hits seem to absorb into him.

Haskins runs with a natural forward lean which will be key to his duties of picking up tough yards as a third down man. His blocking technique, like almost all college running backs, needs to be refined but he has the tools to be an effective blitz stopper and although his use as a receiver was limited in college, he has displayed soft hands when pass catching out of the backfield. On paper, he’s a perfect fit for a Tennessee Titans team built around the league’s best rusher, Derrick Henry.

While he is the NFL’s undisputed rushing king, Henry has been known to miss a game or two in his career. If this should happen in 2022, even for load management purposes, it could be the perfect opportunity for Haskins to show his stuff. The Titans, who were missing Henry for the second half of the season, threw the ball less than all but one team (Philadelphia Eagles) in the entire league in 2021.

They’re sure to add more play-action and screen play schemes into the offensive game plan this fall. They’re also bringing in high-profile draftee Malik Willis to compete with Ryan Tannehill for the starting quarterback position and that could mean a lot of uncertainty on the offense. Offensive uncertainty usually leads to a lot of third downs and a need for a reliable outlet, a perfect place for Hassan Haskins to make his mark on this team.

This still does not saying that Haskins should be anyone’s favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but don’t be shocked if he ends up as Offensive Rookie of the Week once or twice this season. Most of the focus from Tennessee’s opponents will be on Henry and whoever lines up under center this year. Defenses may be lulled to sleep just enough during Henry’s breathers for the rookie bruiser to take advantage. There will no doubt be a steep learning curve, but that’s nothing new to Hassan Haskins, a young man who shines brightest on the biggest stages.