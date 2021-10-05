The Daily Knight: Reflecting Upon Monday's Gus Malzahn, Mikey Keene, and Cam Goode Press Conferences

Today’s episode of The Daily Knight reflected upon Coach Malzahn’s Monday press conference, Mikey Keene’s first time in front of a microphone, as well as the always entertaining Cam Goode.

ORLANDO - It was time to get some answers about the special teams from last Saturday’s Navy game, and UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn certainly did that. He answered bluntly by saying, “We have to block for the punter.”

What could have happened to create such a wide-open running lane for the Navy player as he ran towards UCF’s Andrew Osteen is still unknown. Coach Malzahn’s demeanor and cander about fixing the issue was definitive, however, and that’s a good way to describe his overall feelings about the Navy game.

“We have to coach better.”

That’s something he stated multiple times of late when discussing why players made mistakes. It’s intriguing. Many coaches will not take that responsibility. As for East Carolina, Coach Malzahn started the press conference with comments he made regarding the Pirates.

Among the topics, a quarterback that has played very well of late, and running back Keaton Mitchell’s ability to be “A one-play drive” with his explosiveness. Of all the players Coach Malzahn discussed for East Carolina, Mitchell should be considered the biggest threat to UCF’s defense.

Keaton Mitchell will be a threat to score anytime he takes a handoff or catches a pass. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Moving to Mikey Keene, the podcast will go into more detail, but one prime point.

Keene made it clear that he discussed how he would soon be getting the football to wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe after the three receptions and 13 yards he generated versus Navy. That was a really low total, especially with Jaylon Robinson out of the lineup and UCF needing more explosive plays. Keep an eye on O’Keefe this next weekend versus East Carolina. The last member of the UCF team to speak would be Cam Goode, the defensive tackle that made a homecoming trip to Maryland while the Knights played the Midshipmen.

He’s a great representative of UCF first and foremost, and he offered information regarding how several of the UCF players stood up and discussed how the results moving forward must be different. Here’s today’s version of The Daily Knight with more detailed information:

For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page.

