The Daily Knight: Remembering the Navy Game, and Moving on to East Carolina

Here’s a look back at some of the issues from the Navy game, and then a few comments about what UCF must be wary of when playing East Carolina.

ORLANDO - There’s no time to sulk. It’s on to East Carolina. The Knights must shift their attention to a team that features an elite running back and a quarterback that’s playing his best football of 2021.

Will the Knights be ready?

With a 2-2 record, UCF better be ready. There’s no rest with a game now just five days away. Here’s a preview of the game via podcast, followed by thoughts regarding the Navy film, and East Carolina’s offensive and defensive concepts and players to be cognizant of.

Issues With the Defense Against Navy

The film did not lie the first time, nor did it lie the second time. UCF did a poor job of handling the outside edges, and in particular the traditional triple-option play with the signal caller pitching to a running back or wing back.

Even during the first half when Navy saw far less success, there were some flashes that UCF simply did not know how to defend that play. Well, against East Carolina, you can be assured that the Pirates will test the edges of the Knights’ front seven. This is not a problem that’s going away until UCF fixes it.

Tackling was better. That much should be mentioned. It’s a start, but UCF could still do an even better job tackling moving forward.

The interior rush defense did fairly well, led by defensive lineman Kalia Davis, a player Navy struggled to block for much of the game.

UCF’s Offense Must Place the Football in the Playmakers’ Hands

There were very few explosive plays against Navy, and that’s shocking. The Midshipmen were horrible during the two games prior to the game they played against Houston, and even against the Cougars the defensive effort was only solid. UCF needs to be more consistent, that much is fact.

The Knights failed to do much of anything in the fourth quarter. That’s arguably the biggest disappointment from the offensive side of the football. Most of that ineptitude falls on the running game.

The running game had its moments, but no electric plays as anticipated. That hurt Mikey Keene’s ability to over the top of the Navy defense. Instead, they played quite a bit of cover three defense, daring UCF to run the football.

The Knights did just that, run the football. It did not work well in the second half, however, as the Midshipmen would bring blitzes and knife in for tackles near the line of scrimmage, as well as gang tackle the ball carriers for UCF.

If East Carolina plays off coverage like Navy, the UCF offense must gash them for 15 and 20-yard runs, if not even more yardage. That will be how you take a defense out of a conservative coverage built at keeping speedy receivers in check.

That type of coverage hindered the Knights’ skill players like Ryan O’Keefe, a player that caught just three passes for 13 yards against Navy. Now onto a few notes about East Carolina.

A Big-Time Running Back is Headed to Orlando

People will soon know about East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell. He’s the son of a sprinter and former football player that ran near a 4.3 in the forty. That means speed, lots of speed.

So far this year, Mitchell scored four rushing touchdowns and averages 9.6 yards per carry. He’s the catalyst, and if he starts fast against UCF, that leads to another issue.

Play-action passing from a quarterback that just went through his best game this season, and that would be Holton Ahlers. He just went 21 of 32 for 288 yards and two touchdowns against Tulane. No interceptions thrown either.

Allowing Mitchell to get going will be a recipe for disaster for the Knights. UCF must make that team one-dimensional and dictate to the East Carolina offense. If not, it’s going to be extremely difficult to be able to slow down Ahlers and that balanced passing game.

Stay Away from No. 21

When a cornerback leads the nation in interceptions, it’s self-explanatory to not throw his direction unless there’s some sort of miscommunication and it’s a wide-open receiver. Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted four passes so far this season.

The good news would be East Carolina’s pass rush is mediocre. But that still leaves the question of how does UCF attack the Pirates? That’s something that will be discussed later this week with a preview of Keene’s second start at quarterback.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles from Inside The Knights

Scouting Report for UCF Football Commitment TJ Bullard

First Impressions, Keene’s First Start for UCF

A Special Teams “Disaster” for UCF Football

Knights Lead Throughout, but Fall to Navy 34-30

Alabama and Georgia Distance Themselves from the SEC Pack, and College Football Overall

The Daily Knight: A Look Back at the College Football Weekend

Gameday Central: UCF at Navy

Game Prediction: UCF at Navy

Scouting Prospects from Tampa Catholic and Tampa Berkeley Prep

Player Picks to Click: UCF at Navy