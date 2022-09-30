Skip to main content

Because of Hurricane Ian, UCF and SMU Move Game to Wednesday

Since Hurricane Ian caused widespread damage in Florida, it's great that the SMU at UCF game will now be played next Wednesday.
The following still holds true: Mother Nature is still undefeated. In this case it's obviously Hurricane Ian that's caused massive damage to many sections of Florida and there needs to be time heal for many people. Further, some are still without power and/or a place to live.

That's why the first change in the schedule for SMU at UCF has come and gone and now there's an update. Here's a portion of the press release sent out to the UCF media members from the UCF Athletic Department:

"Hurricane Ian has come and gone in Florida, leaving behind widespread flooding and damage. UCF and SMU have decided that Sunday was not an appropriate date to hold a football game with relief efforts being the first priority. The teams announced on Friday that the game will be moved to Wednesday night at 7PM.

"Both teams have a bye week next week, which is likely the reason Wednesday was the chosen date rather than Thursday, Friday or Saturday. It gives both teams a chance to rest up—especially since UCF plays the following Thursday." 

There have certainly been several issues all around the greater Orlando area, as the following video clearly shows.

With the extra three days of prep time, not only will the Mustangs and Knights be more prepared physically, but also mentally. Hard to imagine playing a game with all that's gone on with Hurricane Ian since it starting causing damage.

Good for SMU, UCF, and everyone involved for making a smart decision and moving the game back. It will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

