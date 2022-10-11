Temple Owls Offensive Players to Watch vs UCF Knights

Will this be the game that the UCF Knights have a truly elite defensive performance from start to finish? One that includes not giving up a few chunk plays, or penalties, that sometimes get in the way?

To do that against the Temple Owls, three players present the biggest issues.

Isaac Moore, Offensive Tackle

UCF would love to get after true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner with its pass rush. One of the problems with that happening stems from the talent that fifth-year left tackle Isaac Moore possesses. He’s a future NFL player and one that can help keep the pocket clean and allow Warner the chance to scan the field.

Without Moore, Temple’s points per game average of 15 per game would actually be worse. The Owls are the No. 126 team in the nation for putting points on the board as it is with Moore.

Then again, this will be the fourth game that Warner starts. Perhaps Moore can help him settle in a little more.

Additionally, the Owls need Moore to help get the rushing attack going. Neither Darvon Hubbard or Edward Saydee, the two primary running backs, have broken out yet. That said, when it’s a money down like third and short, it’s a good bet that Moore will be directly involved in the play to try and give a running lane to one of those two ball carriers.

Jose Barbon, Wide Receiver

As bad as Temple’s offense has been, Barbon is still making plays. To average 15.1 yards per catch for a team scoring 15 points per game? That’s impressive. The 6-0 and 185-pound senior is the one that Temple and Warner will go to when it matters most.

The challenge for UCF is whether to double him, at least occasionally, or just go straight up man-to-man and attack the line of scrimmage to completely make Temple a one-dimensional team that throws the football.

If the Owls hold any chance to knock off the Knights, Barbon must be a primary part of the winning formula.

Adonicas Sanders, Wide Receiver

When Barbon is not catching the football, there’s a really good chance that Adonicas Sanders is. Both players caught 21 passes prior to the game, with Sanders doing his best work against Rutgers by way of eight catches for 90 yards.

Leaning on the point above regarding doubling Barbon, that places the onus on another UCF defensive back to go one-on-one with Sanders. The winner of that battle could help determine if the Temple offense can move the football through the air.

Lastly, He’s 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Sanders could be a candidate that the Owls look to in the red zone to high point the football.

