Top UCF Defensive Performers vs Tulane

Much like the top offensive performers for the UCF Knights, it was not easy to pick the top defensive players either. It did come from different reasons, however.

There's a star player that's made his mark for UCF this season even though he came from the FCS level. The Knights are lucky to have him. He's the expected player on this list, but some were not expected.

Injuries are a major part of the game of football. It’s a sport of attrition as much as nobody wants to admit it. The Knights overcame injuries to key defensive starters like Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste at middle linebacker, as well as both starters safeties – Divaad Wilson and Quadric Bullard.

Jarvis Ware - Safety

Coming off the bench and starting against a top-notch quarterback and offensive unit was not an easy assignment for Ware. That did not slow down the fifth-year senior from making eight tackles and being around the football all game long.

His presence on the back end helped to keep Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt from just going off on UCF. It was definitely a collective effort in the secondary, but Ware was a prime reason for the success. He also came down to make plays in the run game, too.

Note: Koby Perry was the other starting safety that came off the bench. He’s also very deserving to be on this list, much like Ware.

Jason Johnson - Linebacker

Johnson is the most consistent tackler and best overall defender for the Knights. He’s leading the team in tackles now with 92, and he’s on pace to be a serious contender for the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Against Tulane, Johnson’s eight tackles, six of which were solos, plus a sack and tackle for loss, helped the Knights come out of New Orleans with a victory. He’s a playmaker every week. Look to see Johnson’s name on this list again after the Navy game.

Also of note: Kameron Moore made his first start in place of Baptiste and did well under the circumstances. He has a bright future with the Knights.

Ricky Barber - Defensive Tackle

It’s not about the numbers; it’s about the impact. Barber’s “smack-sack” of Pratt changed up the momentum of the contest and let everyone know that UCF’s defense came to ball out. Further, that’s the type of wow play that can ignite an entire team.

Barber was harassing Tulane’s interior run game and forcing Pratt to move off his spot. That’s despite Barber going against a quality offensive line and seeing some double teams. Barber played well from start to finish.

