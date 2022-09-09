Former UCF Knights WR Gabe Davis Starts 2022 Strong for Buffalo Bills

When a player continues to elevate his National Football League (NFL) career the way wide receiver Gabe Davis has done, it needs to be brought to light. Many believed Davis would break out even more in 2022. Coming off of last year's performance led to that belief.

A former UCF Knight from 2017-2019, the now Buffalo Bills third-year player is an up-and-coming star. He caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns during last year’s Bills versus Chiefs playoff game. As the NFL started off its 2022 schedule with the Bills playing at the Rams, Davis was back in action and making noise once again.

He was targeted five times by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, with Davis hauling in four passes, 88 yards, and one score.

Despite being the Super Bowl champs, Los Angeles was hammered by Allen, Davis and the Bills. Here’s how it happened. To begin the scoring, Davis is officially the first NFL player to record a touchdown in the 2022 season.

He caught an Allen touchdown pass that went for 26 yards, coming at the 9:56 mark of the first quarter. How’s that for starting off the 2022 season strong?

Gabe Davis celebrates with fellow WR Jamison Crowder after catching a deep ball for 47 yards in the third quarter. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

During the second quarter, Davis caught two short passes from Allen. Then, after not seeing the football for over a quarter, Davis made a highlight play.

It was a deep shot by Allen down the middle. Davis brought in the pass for a 47-yard gain, setting up Buffalo at the Los Angeles six-yard line. From there, Allen gained the final six yards on the ground himself, including a third down and goal run for a four-yard touchdown.

That drive helped place Buffalo up 24-10 over Los Angeles, and the former UCF receiver was a key ingredient to making that happen.

Buffalo added another fourth quarter touchdown from Allen to Stefon Diggs, and Buffalo knocked off Los Angeles 31-10.

