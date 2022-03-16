Top 2024 CB Recruit Kaleb Beasley Recaps UCF Visit

UCF Football keeps the recruits coming in, this time with elite national recruit Kaleb Beasley coming to Orlando to visit the UCF campus.

Orlando - Recruiting never stops. The way UCF’s recruiting efforts are going that’s evident to everyone inside the Football office for the Knights. Not only are the Knights bringing in top 2023 prospects for visits, the recruiting machine is also attracting top 2024 recruits as well.

Cornerback Kaleb Beasley will likely be one of the nation’s top 50 prospects for 2024. The 6’0”, 170-pound talent hails from Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy. Beasley’s list of offers is already extensive with UCF, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, LSU, North Carolina State, and Indiana among others. Rankings aside, Beasley’s offer list helps to show just how talented he truly is.

The rising junior had good things to say about his trip to UCF.

Q: How was your UCF visit?

A: “It was great,” Beasley stated. “Definitely a top school for me.”

Q: Really? What was the best part of the visit?

A: “Getting to know all the coaches and the atmosphere around UCF.”

Q: What’s Gus Malzahn like?

A: “He’s down to earth. Really chill guy!”

Q: Did Malzahn discuss his vision for UCF?

A: “Yes. They’re going to the Big 12 so he said everything is going to be different.”

Final Thoughts

The recruiting process for Beasley is just kicking off. He’s a very talented cornerback prospect that attends a top-notch academic institution, making him one of the most sought after prospects in the country for the 2023 or 2024 classes. He’s the type of recruit that helps to bridge to take UCF to another level of overall talent and immediately be a contender in the Big XII Conference.

