Clay Wedin Discusses His Unofficial Visit to UCF, Including Talking With Gus Malzahn

One of the top offensive lineman in the country, Clay Wedin, just visited UCF. Here’s what he had to say about his trip to see the Knights.

ORLANDO - Hard to find a more highly recruited and talented offensive lineman than Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School’s Clay Wedin. The 6’5”, 290-pound blocker is versatile enough to play guard and tackle, and he’s refined enough to make an early impact in college.

He just unofficially visited the UCF campus to learn more about the Knights. Here’s what he had to say during an interview afterwards.

Thoughts on the UCF facilities:

“They have really nice facilities, to be honest all of the big D1 schools all have nice facilities so there aren’t many that are “bad” facilities,” Wedin stated. “I’m not too flashy of a guy so all I need is a functional weight room and an OL and S&C coach that can develop me to my highest potential.”

Wedin talked about meeting UCF’s Offensive Line Coach, Herb Hand.

“This was my first time meeting coach Hand and I was immediately impressed. His fundamentals, coaching philosophy, and track record of development with his former OL is top notch.”

Now it's time to talk about the Head Coach, Gus Malzahn.

“Me and my mom were able to sit down with coach Malzahn to discuss what he is building at UCF and just learn more about him personally. I also had the opportunity to sit down with coach Hand and discuss what he looks for in recruits and getting to know more about his philosophies and how he develops his offensive line.”

Wedin then talked about what Malzahn discussed for UCF's long-term plan.

"I loved his vision for the future of UCF. He wants and is planning to go all the way."

Wedin has been offered by numerous college football programs including but not limited to UCF, Auburn, Alabama, Michigan State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Tennessee, Penn State, and Ole Miss.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Uncertainty and Potential Surround Florida's College Football programs

Knights Kick Off Spring Practice With Malzahn Press Conference

News And Notes From Battle New Orleans

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #8, RB Isaiah Bowser

Knights Struggle Against the Tigers Early, Fall 85-69 in the AAC Tournament

Knights Men's Basketball Ready To Play The Tigers After Knocking Off The Bulls?

UCF Spring Unofficial Visit List: Bryce Lovett & Clay Wedin Slated to Visit UCF Next Week

The Honey Badger Does Not Like The Transfer Portal, But How Well Is It Helping UCF?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #9, TE Kemore Gamble

AAC Hoops Tournament Preview: Can Any Team Knock Off Houston?

Community and Football, Defining the New Orleans Dolphins Organization

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #10, WR Kobe Hudson

Top 2024 Prep Alabama Defensive Lineman To Visit UCF

UCF Football Recruit Davin Wydner Signs NIL Deal

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #11, WR Jaylon Robinson

UCF Spring Unofficial Visit List: Hale to Visit Knights

UCF Recruiting Tracker: DT Terry Simmons, Jr.

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #12, DB Brandon Adams

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #13, Offensive Tackle Tylan Grable

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #14, Wide Receiver Ryan O'Keefe

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #15, Center Matt Lee