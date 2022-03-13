UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #8, RB Isaiah Bowser

ORLANDO - Few running backs in college football can truly tote the football 33 times in a college football game and take the pounding that comes with that number of carries. That’s what Isaiah Bowser accomplished against Boise State in the 2021, however, during the home opener versus Boise State.

His 172 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against the Broncos were big reasons for the Knights coming back from a 21-0 deficit and securing the first victory of the season. Bowser chipped in four receptions for 29 yards in that same contest as well.

All those touches, yards and touchdowns were great. There’s still an important question. For 2022, how can UCF and Bowser produce really good results without getting him banged up quite as much as last season? That’s the premise of where spring ball is really important for Bowser and the UCF offense overall.

Isaiah Bower

Size: 6’1”, 225-pounds

Position: Running Back

Experience

Bowser will be a fifth-year senior for the Knights. He put up 703 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, and that’s just from eight games. When healthy, Bowser is about as good a bet to reach 100 rushing yards in a game as any player in college football.

At Northwestern, Bowser gained 866 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 before having two injury-shortened seasons in 2019 and 2020. Those injuries are what need to be avoided, to the best of Bowser and UCF’s ability, in 2022.

Being The Lead Running Back

Bowser can still play the same way. He has to play the same way. Bowser is a downhill, power running back. There’s no denying that. It’s twofold with keeping him healthy, however.

First, he has to take himself out once in a while. Like it or not, that’s the best situation. Yes, Bowser is a competitor. That’s fine. Still, he needs to allow some other very talented running backs the chance to play while he limits the body blows to himself by calling for a replacement every now and again. By doing so, he’s going to increase the odds of staying healthy throughout a 12 game schedule.

UCF Athletics - Bright Isaiah Bowser - Gasparilla Bowl Victory Over Florida UCF Athletics - Morris Isaiah Bowser - Gasparilla Bowl Victory Over Florida UCF Athletics - Morris Isaiah Bowser - Gasparilla Bowl Victory Over Florida

During spring ball specifically, Bowser does not truly need to run the ball much, nor does he need a whole lot of reps full contact. He’s one of the rare players that just needs the conditioning and mental reps to stay where he’s at. A veteran that’s locked in on his ultimate goal of playing in the NFL, Bowser does have a great way to help himself and the Knights during spring practice that is a bit of a changeup for him.

Being A Coach On The Field

Teach Younger players. Bowser is one of the most respected players on the UCF roster. When he communicates with another running back about how to hold the football in traffic, or how to set up for blocking a blitzing linebacker in pass protection, or anything else, players are going to listen to Bowser.

He’s a humble young man but one that’s very knowledgeable. Still, he could help by speaking up. He could really help the UCF offense, and the team, by being a bit more vocal this spring. It’s also helpful that the UCF running back stable is loaded.

Two-Running Back Sets

With so many possible running back options, look for more formations, more variety overall from the running back position. Everyone will need to wait until the 2022 season to see UCF in person, but there are a few basic projections that make sense.

First, two running running backs in the backfield at once. Bowser and? Name one. There are several good options like Johnny Richardson, Mark Antony-Richards, and RJ Harvey just for starters.

Will UCF use one or more of the running backs in the slot while also having Bowser in the backfield? Possible. Time will tell. Bottom line, finding ways to make the defense think instead of react is the goal here. The more a defense thinks, the more likely it will be a step slow after the snap of the football.

Seeing a player like Richardson in the slot at the same time Bowser is in the backfield is but one possible scenario. Wildcat, possibly placing two running backs out wide in a passing formation, etc. Bowser is a big part of any of these options because he’s such a talented runner that teams will not only focus on him, but placing him in different spots could create missed assignments after the snap of the football. Hey, any way to create chunk-yardage plays, UCF will be all for it. That leads into one last category.

Being A Decoy

Bowser is going to open up possibilities for other running backs like in the scenarios discussed above, as well as for receivers and tight ends. Once UCF’s quarterback situation becomes more settled, play-action passing should be a big advantage this next season.

Further, he will help with any type of quarterback run, i.e. quarterback sweep, read-option, quarterback draw, etc. That’s also the case with jet sweeps and screens. He’s such a good player that he’s really capable of opening up the Knights passing attack without actually catching the football. That’s huge for the UCF offense.

Final Thoughts

Bowser is a really good running back. To become great, there needs to be more balance. Bowser, Head Coach Gus Malzah, and the entire UCF coaching staff need to find a happy balance with how he practices this spring and behind, starting with the number of touches he gets during games, and how he’s utilized with other running backs. It’s going to be fun to see what the Knights come up with while Bowser plays one more season for UCF.

