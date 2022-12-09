Skip to main content

Alec Holler Returning to UCF

The Knights will have Alec Holler for first season in the Big 12.

On Dec. 28, the UCF Knights will be playing the Duke Blue Devils in the Military Bowl. Many probably are under the assumption that it will be fifth-year senior tight end Alec Holler’s last game as a Knight.

That’s actually not the case. He is using final year of eligibility, via the COVID-19 year of exemption that is being allowed per the NCAA, to return for one more season in a UCF uniform.

He’s one of the players any college football fan can root for. A former walk-on that grew up with UCF, as he’s from right down the road in Winter Park, a city within the boundaries of greater Orlando.

Holler has actually become a mainstay for the Knights. To date, his 2022 season includes 20 receptions, 258 yards, a 12.9 average, and one touchdown.

What a glorious touchdown that was.

College football has plays that fans never forget. Holler’s one-handed grab certainly goes into that category. Holler coming back also gives UCF's offense much needed experience for next season. That's great news for an offense that's going to lose a lot from the 2022 team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

More importantly, he’s a great young man.

Whenever members of the media are around Holler, he’s nothing but gracious. Everyone around Holler is all smiles. It’s going to be good to cover the Knights with Holler back in the program for one more ride.

Note: Look for an article regarding the impact of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returning to UCF on Saturday.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Randy Pittman Tight End Panama City (Fla.) Mosley 2023
Football Recruiting

UCF National Signing Day Profile: TE Randy Pittman

By Brian Smith
ucf knights
Football Recruiting

Transfer Portal: What Offensive Positions Does UCF Need Most?

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights Cornerback Davonte Brown
Football Recruiting

How Will UCF Adjust to Transfer Portal Departures?

By Brian Smith
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

UCF Loses Recruit

By Brian Smith
UCF Knights vs SMU Mustangs
Football Recruiting

Thoughts: Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

By Brian Smith
ucf knights - navy midshipmen 2022
Football

UCF vs Duke: Military Bowl Expectations

By Brian Smith
Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
College Football News

UCF's Ryan O'Keefe to the Transfer Portal

By Brian Smith
UCF Commitment Kaven Call Apopka (Fla.) High School - Aug. 10, 2022
Football Recruiting

UCF Recruiting Profile: DE Kaven Call

By Brian Smith