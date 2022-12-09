Alec Holler Returning to UCF

On Dec. 28, the UCF Knights will be playing the Duke Blue Devils in the Military Bowl. Many probably are under the assumption that it will be fifth-year senior tight end Alec Holler’s last game as a Knight.

That’s actually not the case. He is using final year of eligibility, via the COVID-19 year of exemption that is being allowed per the NCAA, to return for one more season in a UCF uniform.

He’s one of the players any college football fan can root for. A former walk-on that grew up with UCF, as he’s from right down the road in Winter Park, a city within the boundaries of greater Orlando.

Holler has actually become a mainstay for the Knights. To date, his 2022 season includes 20 receptions, 258 yards, a 12.9 average, and one touchdown.

What a glorious touchdown that was.

College football has plays that fans never forget. Holler’s one-handed grab certainly goes into that category. Holler coming back also gives UCF's offense much needed experience for next season. That's great news for an offense that's going to lose a lot from the 2022 team.

More importantly, he’s a great young man.

Whenever members of the media are around Holler, he’s nothing but gracious. Everyone around Holler is all smiles. It’s going to be good to cover the Knights with Holler back in the program for one more ride.

