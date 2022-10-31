UCF Knights Break Into AP Top 25

With the UCF Knights big 25-21 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, people are taking notice. In particular, the Associated Press.

This week’s AP Poll has the Knights reaching the No. 25 spot with 111 votes. It’s noteworthy after the UCF took it to the Cincinnati defense and also came up with key stops to slow down the Bearcats’ rushing game.

The game being on ESPN during the middle of the afternoon probably is a good thing. More voters that were still up and actually paying attention means more chances at earning votes. Late-night games sometimes have drowsy voters missing key plays as they are already in bed; that’s been the case for decades.

The Knights, now 6-2, are in a position to continue to climb in the polls and a chance at winning the American Athletic Conference championship. Up next is a road contest versus a 4-4 Memphis team that’s lost three games in a row. The Knights are 3-1 in conference play, while the Tigers are 2-3.

After that, UCF’s remaining schedule will be more difficult. A road trip to play at currently No. 19 ranked Tulane is going to be a big determining factor for which team wins the AAC.

Tulane is sitting with a 7-1 record, losing just once at home to Southern Miss. The Green Wave hold a 4-0 AAC record with wins over Houston, East Carolina, USF and Memphis. Prior to playing UCF on Nov. 12, Tulane will travel to play at Tulsa on Nov. 5.

