What Can UCF Do to Improve Passing Attack?

After a stellar performance against Florida Atlantic in the prior game, UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee just could not get in sync with anyone in his primary group of receivers or tight ends. UCF still won 27-10 over Georgia Tech, but it's the special teams unit that deserves the game ball.

It's certainly not anyone in the passing game. That's for sure. What in the world happened? Head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff will likely be asking that question, too.

Yes, drops are a concern. That’s a fact. Credit must also be given to the Georgia Tech defensive backs. Quite frankly, they out worked UCF several times. That’s physically and mentally. Those are still not the biggest issues facing UCF.

Plumlee admitted after the press conference that he would describe his plays as “Bad.” Part of that was the deep ball interception.

He made it perfectly clear that he did not see Georgia Tech safety LaMiles Brooks on that bomb. That’s not good quarterback play. At least Plumlee admitted it without a reporter attempting to pry it out of him.

Here are the receiving totals for the Knights:

Javon Baker: Two targets, one reception, six yards, and a 6.0 average.

Kobe Hudson: One Target, no receptions.

Kemore Gamble: One target and reception, 12 yards, and a 12.0 average. Plus, the two-point conversion catch.

Ryan O’Keefe: Six targets, two receptions, six yards, 3.0 average.

When the UCF Athletics Department staff handed out those receiving totals, that’s where Plumlee’s final passing totals came to light.

8-of-16, 49 yards, a 3.0 average, no touchdowns, and the one aforementioned interception.

Now, the big question, where do the Knights go from here? Maybe there needs to be a meeting of the minds. It’s not like any of the receivers or Plumlee himself are not talented. It’s just been a roller coaster though. There has to be something done and done post haste.

With a game against a high-flying SMU offense on Oct. 1 coming up, this so-called UCF passing game has no time to waste or it’s going to be a possible reason that UCF loses to SMU.

