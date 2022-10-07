Javon Baker and Ryan O’Keefe Combo Emerges for UCF Knights

UCF’s offense took off after John Rhys Plumlee found a rhythm with Javon Baker and Ryan O’Keefe.

For the past few weeks, UCF’s passing attack lacked much consistency. Against Georgia Tech, Plumlee went 8-for-16 for just 49 yards and a pick.

The Knights needed to rely on the ground game and a timely defense to knock off the Yellow Jackets. UCF rushed for 284 yards, a 5.1 yards per carry average, and a touchdown during that game.

That's impressive that running backs like Isaiah Bowser, Johnny Richardson and RJ Harvey were able to grind out the yardage they did with Georgia Tech more or less knowing UCF needed to run the football to score.

Now, imagine what UCF's offense would look like with a top-notch passing attack attached to it. Well, look no further than the performance against SMU, especially in the second half.

“After that last game, there was something that I really wanted to clean up,” Plumlee said on Wednesday after the game versus SMU.

And UCF’s passing game took a big step forward against the Mustangs. Plumlee completed 20 of 29 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

While Plumlee deserves some praise, a pair of wideouts emerged to help UCF take the win.

They became the first duo to catch at least 100 yards each since Marlon Williams and Jaylon “Flash” Robinson did it against the Temple Owls in the 2020 season.

Baker finished the game with 138 yards on just six receptions. He notably had 76 yards after the catch, including on a big 51-yard play when he faked on multiple defenders to get the Knights on excellent field position for a touchdown.

“I just trust my instinct, trust my speed,” Baker said in a postgame conference.

A transfer from Alabama, Baker is already carving his name as one of UCF’s main receivers. After a 84-yard debut, he once again led the team in receiving yards.

“He wants the ball, he attacks the ball,” head coach Gus Malzahn said about Baker after the SMU game. “He played really good tonight.”

Baker said he already has chemistry with Plumlee, which is helpful on the field as they can talk to each other more.

While Baker is new to UCF, O’Keefe keeps being one of the most reliable players for the Knights’ offense. The veteran had 117 yards on six catches for two touchdowns. He also used his legs very well, producing 74 yards after the catch. On his 58-yard score, O’Keefe got the ball very close to Plumlee, then followed with a sideline run all the way to the end zone.

“I feel like every time I get the ball I’m gonna do something extra with it,” O’Keefe said in a postgame press conference. “That’s where I pride myself on in the receiving room.”

He said that receivers only have limited balls each game, so they have to make the most out of each opportunity.

Plumlee said O’Keefe and Baker are very special players with the football in their hands and very fun to watch.

As O’Keefe’s journey as a Knight enters its final chapters, UCF fans might not have much time to appreciate what the pair can do together. But until then, Baker and O’Keefe will show that UCF can play through the air and become a scary passing team just like they are on the ground.

