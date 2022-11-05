Knights Produce 'Clutch' 35-28 Win Over Tigers

After a long game of big plays by both teams, raise your hand if you knew that tight end Alec Holler would grab a screen and then run and dive for a critical first down that helped the UCF Knights defeat the Memphis Tigers.

Yeah, basically nobody did. That’s a microcosm of college football though. To get to that point with 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, there’s much to discuss, but a similar recipe to note overall.

During the first half, UCF’s defense held Memphis to 14 points from five trips inside the red zone. A fourth down stop, an interception, and being a bit lucky with a chip-shot field goal going wide right were all a part of building a 21-14 lead at the half.

UCF’s defense was No. 1 in the nation with red zone defensive efficiency coming into the contest, and it showed why. The Knights came up big on “D” once again.

That first half lead was helpful, as the Memphis offense was relentless behind the right arm, as well as the legs, of quarterback Seth Henigan. He showed his abilities all game long, making clutch play after clutch play.

In particular, he produced his best rushing totals of the season by rushing 16 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, most of it during the first half. Henigan’s best game on the ground prior to today was 60 yards against Temple. He did have some issues despite throwing for 284 yards, however. He was picked off twice, including an overthrow late in the game that was costly, as safety Divaad Wilson played the overthrow well.

Henigan couldn’t help the Memphis defenders either. UCF’s offense showed incredible balance all game long. 259 yards at halftime ended up being 427 yards for the game. When the Knights needed yards, that’s when they came up with chunk-yardage plays at the most critical times.

RJ Harvey was a dominant player in today's UCF 35-28 victory over Memphis. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Running back RJ Harvey had a 61-yard scamper right up the middle from deep in their own territory. He finished the contest with 17 carries, 151 yards and a score.

There was also wide receiver Kobe Hudson that produced a 24-yard touchdown catch, Isaiah Bowser that busted up the middle for a 15-yard gain, and later a 19-yard Wildcat run that all but sealed the game. Finally, there was also a spectacular 24-yard catch by Javon Baker for a score that produced UCF’s last touchdown.

Then, of course, Keene was just clutch overall. He was 22 of 28, 219 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. When the Knights needed a pass, he delivered a strike, even if it meant escaping the pass rush and waiting for a receiver to come open.

As for the game flow and what also helped decide the final score, a poor decision to go for it by Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. It was fourth and 16, from the UCF 39, and he really did decide to go for it. That was with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The risky decision would be costly for the Tigers.

After an incompletion by Henigan gave the Knights the football back, UCF marched down the field on a nine play and 61-yard touchdown drive, with Keene Hitting Hudson for a 13-yard score with 12:19 remaining in the contest. That’s also when the Knights began to absolutely lean on the Tigers, and set up the dagger by Keene.

Two drives later and after runs by Harvey, O’Keefe and Bowser drew up the Memphis defenders, it was the aforementioned 24-yard touchdown pass by Keene to Baker in the back left corner of the end zone. That sliding over-the-shoulder catch by Baker made it 35-21 with 4:58 remaining.

Memphis did not go away as they scored one more touchdown, but UCF held on to win 35-28, grinding it out on the ground at the end, finishing with 204 rushing yards for the game.

It was a clutch performance by the Knights and one that sets up a possible ESPN College GameDay appearance for when head coach Gus Malzahn and his UCF team travels to New Orleans to play Tulane (Nov. 12).

Tulane won 27-13 over Tulsa today, and they lead the American Athletic Conference with a 5-0 record, and 8-1 overall. UCF is now 4-1 in the AAC, and 7-2 overall.

