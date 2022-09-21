As a Big XII Member, What Non-Conference Power 5 Matchups Will UCF Play?

In 2012, the Missouri Tigers came to Orlando to face the UCF Knights. It was the first season for Missouri to be in the Southeastern Conference. As the Knights were building their brand and at that time a member of Conference USA (2005-2012) before being a part of the American Athletic Conference (2013-current).

Missouri went on to win that game 21-16. Despite the loss, that game is of several that slowly helped the Knights build their program into what it’s become today. People want to see unique matchups; games where out-of-conference matchups create intrigue on the field.

Those same matchups create social interest because two completely different areas of the United States intersect during a Saturday college football game. It’s all a part of the pageantry of college football. No doubt, it’s fun to see and meet people from different states than what one would normally do.

In 2012, as a team outside the Power 5, UCF did not get many home games with SEC schools or similar. That’s changing now, so let’s take a gander at why the Knights can play bigger name opponents in the future, as well as some speculation as to future opponents.

To do that, first some baseline points about scheduling as a member of the Big XII Conference.

The current Big XII schedule has teams playing nine games within the conference. It’s not set in stone for that number to continue infinitely, but for the sake of argument, let’s assume that UCF will also be playing nine Big XII conference games moving forward.

That leaves three games outside the conference to use and reach 12 total games. According to FBSchedules, UCF will not host another Power 5 opponent from outside the Big XII until North Carolina comes to Orlando in 2025. There’s a major reason that’s about to change.

Money.

Money talks and it will probably be much easier to entice a traditional Power 5 big state school like Mizzou or UNC to come to Orlando with the Big XII logo on the jerseys and the Knights tied in with enormous television deals, i.e. more cash coming into the coffers to play the Knights.

Note: Hats off to the UCF brass for getting those previous teams to come to UCF prior to the Knights joining the Big XII.

As for the structure of the future three games outside the Big XII, two are quite likely to be easier opponents, with one similar to the level of FCS games against Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State the past two seasons, plus another team that’s inside the FBS but probably from the Sun Belt, Mid-American Conference or similar. The fun begins after that with possible Power 5 schools coming to UCF.

How about a shot at playing Ohio State again? The Buckeyes hosted the Knights in 2012 and won 31-16. Perhaps UCF can even the series down in the heat and humidity of Orlando. Here are five other programs that would be a blast for UCF to play in Orlando.

Clemson – The Tigers won the 2018 and 2020 National Championships, and they recruit the Sunshine State hard. It’s a natural fit.

Michigan – The Wolverines have a fanbase that commonly vacations and retires in the state of Florida anyway, and it’s another big name that would bring a massive following to Orlando like it’s most hated rival Ohio State.

Auburn – Do not kid yourself. UCF head coach Gus Malzahn would love a shot at his former employer. Can you imagine ESPN’s College GameDay being any other place than Orlando if that game took place?

Tennessee – On the flip side, former UCF head coach Josh Heupel coming back to Orlando would be intriguing. It’s also another massive fanbase that would create a unique buzz inside FBC Stadium.

Oregon – This could be the battle of the uniforms. Few college football programs do a better job with the pizazz of their helmets and overall diversity of uniform selections. Let’s see them battle it out!

Obviously there are numerous other programs that would be great for the Knights to host as well, and quite frankly, preferably as a home-and-home series. Hey, road trips to places like Knoxville, Tenn. and Eugene, Ore. would be tremendous for UCF fans and alumni alike.

It’s not that long from now that UCF fans will be hearing about future opponents. This article is just a reminder of UCF’s cool out-of-conference home matchups that will soon be happening.

