UCF QB Mikey Keene Entering Transfer Portal

Some predictions indeed do come true, even if this particular one was not a shocker. UCF Knights quarterback Mikey Keene decided to enter the Transfer Portal.

His decision does not bring a state of shock. Keene was passed over in the quarterback competition by John Rhys Plumlee, the SEC transfer from Ole Miss. Plumlee has another year of eligibility, thanks to the COVID-19 season of 2020.

What Keene accomplished at UCF goes beyond what most will do. He accepted not being the starter as a freshman, but found himself as the main quarterback when UCF traveled to play Navy after Dillon Gabriel was out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Keene ended up starting 10 games on the season, including the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl, a 29-17 victory over Florida. For the 2021 season, Keene threw for 1,730 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The 2022 season saw Keene play less with Plumlee as the starting quarterback. When he did play versus Cincinnati, Memphis, Navy and USF, Keene showed poise and the ability to make critical passes. For example, use his two two passes to Javon Baker and Alec Holler during the game-winning drive versus USF.

During only four games, Keene threw for 647 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He played well and deserved credit for his efforts, especially with how he prepared for each week despite knowing he was not the main man in all but one game (Memphis).

Good luck to Keene with wherever he shall land next along the college football trail. He was a good player, and a good teammate, as a Knight.

