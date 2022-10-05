Skip to main content

Former UCF Knights RB Latavius Murray Signs with Denver Broncos

The UCF Knights own Latavius Murray signs to play with the NFL's Denver Broncos.

The Denver Broncos took a huge blow on Sunday to their running back room, as their young stud Javonte Williams went down with what was later diagnosed as an ACL tear, effectively ending his season.

Denver will look to fill the gap with 32-year-old Latavius Murray, who was a huge part of the UCF Knights’ 2010 Liberty Bowl win over Georgia. He signed with the Denver Broncos on Monday. Murray has bounced around from team to team a bit in his career, as he is now joining his fifth different franchise as a pro (Raiders, Vikings, Saints, Ravens, and Broncos).

Outside of his 2015 Pro Bowl season, Murray has more often than not been a second-option running back. He has been pretty effective in this role, as evidenced by the fact that he is still going strong at 32 years old. A major factor in why teams value Murray is his durability. He has never missed more than two NFL games in a season.

So far in 2022, Murray has played in just one game for the Saints, this past Sunday versus the Vikings in London. He had 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, and added a reception for 8 yards while helping fill the hole left behind while Alvin Kamara was injured.

According to Nick Underhill via Twitter, Murray was offered a practice squad spot before bolting for Denver, jumping at the chance to get more playing time. Melvin Gordon III will likely get the bulk of the carries for the Broncos, but watch for Murray to make an immediate impact on the Broncos moving forward.

